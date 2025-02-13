No cooling off for 'Single’s Inferno' as Netflix fires up fifth season
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 13:24
- KIM JI-YE
Netflix’s hit dating show “Single’s Inferno” (2021-) is set to return for a fifth season, the streaming platform said Monday, two days after the fourth season ended on Friday.
The franchise will be the first Korean Netflix variety show to extend to a fifth season.
The coming season will be produced by Kim Jae-won, who has worked on all four seasons, alongside Kim Jung-hyun and Park Su-ji, who joined for the recently concluded fourth season.
The latest season, which premiered on Jan. 14, wrapped up on Friday. It also entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for non-English shows, meaning that all four seasons have made the list.
“Thanks to the tremendous love and support, we’ve been able to reach a fifth season,” the producers said in a press release. “We will listen to our viewers and return with an even better season five.”
Further details about the upcoming season have yet to be revealed.
“Single’s Inferno” follows single men and women searching for love on a deserted island dubbed “Inferno,” where electronics are not allowed and the cast members have to cook their own meals and find water. Contestants can only leave the island as a couple, earning a night at a luxurious hotel called “Paradise.”
The first season aired from December 2021 to January 2022. The second season ran from December 2022 to January 2023, and the third from December 2023 to January 2024.
