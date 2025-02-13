Top court upholds 15-year sentence for Lee Jae-myung stabber
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 14:44
- CHO JUNG-WOO
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld and finalized a 15-year prison sentence for a man who stabbed Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung last year.
The 68-year-old attacker, identified by his surname Kim, was convicted of attempted murder and election law violations. The court also upheld an additional five years of probation.
In its ruling, the Supreme Court said that the lower courts’ sentences “cannot be deemed unfair,” considering factors such as the motive, method and consequences of the crime, as well as the circumstances following the offense.
Both the district and appellate courts had sentenced Kim to 15 years in prison.
On Jan. 2 last year, Kim pretended to be a supporter to approach Lee and stabbed him in the neck during his visit to Daehang Observatory in Busan’s Gangseo District, where he was inspecting the new airport site on Gadeok Island. The attack left the liberal party leader with a 1.4-centimeter (0.55-inch) wound, requiring surgery and hospitalization. He was discharged after eight days.
Kim was arrested at the scene of the attack. According to the prosecution, he had attended five of Lee’s official events before the stabbing, purchased the weapon in advance and rehearsed the crime.
The prosecutors believed Kim’s motive was to prevent Lee from “exercising his nomination rights” ahead of the parliamentary election in April last year, viewing him as a politician who led a "pro-North Korean faction."
