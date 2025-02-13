Five rescued, six missing after fishing boat catches fire off North Jeolla
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 13:26
Five crew members were rescued while six remain missing after a fire broke out on a fishing boat near Hawangdeung Island in Buan County, North Jeolla, Thursday.
The Coast Guard said the fire occurred at around 8:39 a.m. on Thursday on a 34-ton fishing vessel passing through waters 4 kilometers (2.49 miles) east of Hawangdeung Island.
The vessel reportedly had 11 people on board, including the captain and crew.
The Coast Guard dispatched 10 patrol vessels to the scene and requested assistance from nearby fishing boats, successfully rescuing five crew members. Search operations are ongoing for the remaining six crew members, focusing on the accident site.
A high seas warning is in effect in the area, making the search for the missing individuals difficult.
Fire authorities also responded to the scene after receiving a joint response request from the Coast Guard and were working to extinguish the blaze as of 10:50 a.m.
"A coastal rescue boat and a nearby fishing vessel that arrived at the scene first rescued some of the crew," said a Coast Guard official. "We will swiftly continue search operations for the remaining crew members."
Acting President Choi Sang-mok said that "all available fishing boats, merchant vessels and other resources must be mobilized to prioritize the rescue of lives.”
"Ensure the number of crew members is accurately confirmed and make every effort to search for the missing while paying close attention to the safety of the rescue team,” said Choi.
"Make every effort to accurately confirm the number of crew members and identify the missing persons,” said Choi, adding that the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the Ministry of National Defense, the North Jeollla provincial government and the National Fire Agency should support the maritime rescue efforts.
