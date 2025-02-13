 Man stabs half-brother to death, injures convenience store clerk in Gyeonggi
Man stabs half-brother to death, injures convenience store clerk in Gyeonggi

Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 15:02 Updated: 13 Feb. 2025, 15:03
A person holding a knife behind their back [GETTY IMAGES]

A man in his 30s was arrested in Gyeonggi by police after fatally stabbing his half-brother and severely injuring a convenience store employee.  
 
The Siheung Police Precinct said Wednesday that they are investigating the suspect on charges including murder.  
 

The suspect was accused of fatally stabbing his half-brother, also in his 30s, at his residence in Siheung, Gyeonggi, at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
 
After leaving the scene, the suspect allegedly went to a nearby convenience store and stabbed a female employee in her 20s. She was transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest and is reported to be in critical condition.  
 
Police responded to a report and arrested the suspect at 7:55 p.m. on a street in Siheung.  
 
Authorities plan to investigate the suspect’s motive before applying for an arrest warrant.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]


