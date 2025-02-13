Police investigate mother after finding newborn in plastic bag
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 15:40 Updated: 13 Feb. 2025, 16:09
A woman in her 40s was detained on Tuesday for allegedly abandoning the body of her newborn, police said Thursday.
The woman is accused of discarding the body of the newborn she gave birth to in her apartment in Wanju County, North Jeolla, on Tuesday, according to the Wanju Police Precinct.
The incident came to light during the woman's medical treatment. At around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, she called 119 saying that she was experiencing heavy bleeding and was later taken to a hospital emergency room.
The medical staff, noticing signs of childbirth but finding no baby, found the situation suspicious and alerted the police.
Upon launching an investigation, police discovered the dead newborn in a plastic bag at the woman’s home and arrested her immediately.
Investigations revealed that her husband and a child were also at home during the birth. However, the family members stated that they were unaware of the delivery because it happened in the early morning.
During questioning, the woman told police that she went to the bathroom because of stomach pain and subsequently gave birth. She claimed that the baby was already dead.
Police have requested an autopsy from the National Forensic Service to determine the exact cause of the newborn’s death. They also plan to conduct further investigations before deciding whether to charge her with murder.
"We will thoroughly investigate whether murder charges are applicable," a police official said, adding that they are currently reviewing a request for an arrest warrant.
