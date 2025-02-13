A shared vision?
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 20:00
Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has shifted his economic vision from focusing solely on “distribution” to calling for collective prosperity by “combining fair wealth distribution with robust growth and recovery.” This economic vision is somewhat similar to that of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), but no tangible discussions have taken place regarding which economic policies should be adopted. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
