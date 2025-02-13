Protests heat up as politics fails to play its role

Save Korea, a Protestant group opposing the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, is set to hold a rally in Gwangju on Feb. 15, following previous demonstrations at Busan Station and Dongdaegu Station. After Gwangju Mayor Kang Gi-jung denied the use of the May 18 Democracy Square, stating that "there is no place for forces inciting rebellion," the group instead filed for a rally on Geumnam-ro. The reported number of attendees is expected to be around 10,000, with Jeon Han-gil, a popular Korean history instructor and YouTuber, also participating.



Meanwhile, Gwangju Emergency Action, which has been holding weekly rallies in support of impeachment, has vowed to significantly increase its numbers this week and called on political figures to join. The group declared, "We cannot simply allow this rebel group’s rampage to continue. We will mobilize twice the expected turnout of Save Korea." With both rallies set to take place in close proximity and at similar times, there is a risk of physical clashes. While citizens have the constitutional right to express their opinions through demonstrations, a head-to-head showdown in the streets is far from ideal. The decision on President Yoon’s impeachment rests with the Constitutional Court, not on the size of crowds in public squares.



The role of political parties is to channel public sentiment into the political arena, yet they are failing to function properly. The ruling People Power Party (PPP) has become ensnared by hard-line anti-impeachment forces. At last week’s large-scale rally at Dongdaegu Station, more than 10 PPP lawmakers were in attendance. North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo, wary of violating election laws, limited his participation to singing the national anthem. While the PPP should be distancing itself from martial law advocates, it appears hesitant to alienate its support base, leaving it in an awkward position.



The Democratic Party (DP) also seems poised to engage in an escalating street battle. Last week, DP Chief Lee Jae-myung encouraged attendance at impeachment rallies, while some party figures further inflamed societal divisions. Park Gu-yong, head of the DP’s Education and Training Institute and a philosophy professor at Chonnam National University, recently commented on the young protesters who supported the violent demonstration at the Seoul Western District Court. "The question is not how to bring them to our side, but how to reduce their numbers. We must let them wither away and become isolated," he said. As the controversy escalated, Park resigned from his post on Wednesday. Such remarks indicate a mindset that prioritizes excluding opponents rather than winning them over through persuasion, vision and policies. This not only risks fueling a psychological civil war but also raises concerns over physical clashes and violence.



Democracy can only be sustained through mutual respect, tolerance and the ability to accept outcomes. No one should be categorically excluded for holding different opinions. Even demonstrations must strictly adhere to the law and remain peaceful. Political parties must not incite excessive street battles or exploit them for their own gain. Law enforcement must also take every precaution to prevent disorderly conduct at rallies and respond firmly to any illegal activities.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

