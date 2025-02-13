Today's fortune: Feb. 13, 2025
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Thursday, Feb.13, 2025 (Jan. 16 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Stable
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: North
1936: Blood ties hold deeper meaning today.
1948: Value emotion over logic and follow your heart.
1960: Love knows no age; embrace its warmth.
1972: Express appreciation to your partner; they need to hear it.
1984: A project or relationship requires deeper commitment.
1996: Love and career can coexist — find balance.
Ox
Wealth: Excellent
Health: Robust
Love: Harmonious
Lucky direction: Northeast
1937: Do your best, for small efforts bring large rewards.
1949: Everything falls into place — trust in divine timing.
1961: Your diligence is finally paying off; celebrate victories.
1973: A strong foundation ensures long-term success.
1985: Stay patient, for good things are unfolding.
1997: Unwavering determination leads to breakthroughs.
Tiger
Wealth: Favorable
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
1938: Revisit fond memories, for they hold wisdom.
1950: Your inner light shines brighter than ever.
1962: A connection strengthens, bringing unexpected happiness.
1974: Stand out from the crowd and showcase your skills.
1986: A meeting sparks creative inspiration.
1998: Today is yours; make it special.
Rabbit
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Steady
Love: Affectionate
Lucky Direction: East
1939: Family bonds deepen with meaningful conversations.
1951: A warm gesture brings joy to your heart.
1963: Lead with kindness, for others will take notice of it.
1975: A partner or friend may need extra attention today.
1987: Embrace comfort and warmth in familiar spaces.
1999: Romantic energy flows effortlessly — enjoy it.
Dragon
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Balanced
Love: Tranquil
Lucky direction: North
1940: A simple day filled with peace and clarity.
1952: Reflect on past lessons — they guide your future.
1964: Take it slow, for rushing leads to unnecessary stress.
1976: Breathe, pause and appreciate small victories.
1988: Stability is more valuable than excitement.
2000: Surround yourself with positivity, for it fuels your soul.
Snake
Wealth: Cautious
Health: Sensitive
Love: Uncertain
Lucky direction: West
1941: Watch for subtle signs, for they may carry deeper meaning.
1953: Keep your words measured; they hold weight today.
1965: Do not act on impulse, for patience is key.
1977: Not all that glitters is gold.
1989: Misunderstandings may arise; clarity is needed.
2001: Delay major decisions until emotions settle.
Horse
Wealth: Favorable
Health: Strong
Love: Warm
Lucky direction: South
1942: A stroke of luck may surprise you today.
1954: Take time to appreciate life’s simple pleasures.
1966: Your energy draws others in — use it wisely.
1978: A casual conversation may hold deeper importance.
1990: Engage in activities that lift your spirit.
2002: A heartfelt exchange strengthens relationships.
Sheep
Wealth: Favorable
Health: Strong
Love: Blissful
Lucky direction: East
1943: The past and present merge together.
1955: An accomplishment brings you well-deserved recognition.
1967: Trust the journey, for good fortune follows.
1979: A small gift brings great joy.
1991: Expect a delightful surprise — serendipity is at play.
2003: Romantic luck is on your side today.
Monkey
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Balanced
Love: Affectionate
Lucky direction: South
1944: An old friendship rekindles beautifully.
1956: Laughter fills your day.
1968: A chance encounter brings unexpected wisdom.
1980: A heartfelt conversation clears lingering doubts.
1992: Let intuition guide your personal decisions.
2004: Music and art bring peace; indulge in creativity.
Rooster
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Steady
Love: Devoted
Lucky direction: West
1945: You hold more influence than you realize.
1957: A kind act leaves a lasting impression.
1969: Step outside your comfort zone.
1981: Confidence leads to unexpected opportunities.
1993: A new perspective sparks creative solutions.
2005: Believe that you are valued.
Dog
Wealth: Favorable
Health: Resilient
Love: Comforting
Lucky direction: North
1946: Today’s peace is a gift.
1958: A situation resolves itself effortlessly.
1970: The effort you put in is recognized; be proud.
1982: The right people gravitate toward your warmth.
1994: Good news is on its way, so celebrate small wins.
2006: A conversation opens doors — pay attention.
Pig
Wealth: Cautious
Health: Sensitive
Love: Conflicted
Lucky direction: East
1935: Keep your expectations grounded.
1947: Protect your peace and avoid unnecessary conflict.
1959: Take things slow: there is no rush.
1971: Acknowledge feelings without reacting impulsively.
1983: Don't overextend yourself; balance is crucial.
1995: A little space brings clarity, so step back if needed.
2007: Kind words heal; use them wisely.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)