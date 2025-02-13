Today's fortune: Feb. 13, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: PassionateLucky direction: North1936: Blood ties hold deeper meaning today.1948: Value emotion over logic and follow your heart.1960: Love knows no age; embrace its warmth.1972: Express appreciation to your partner; they need to hear it.1984: A project or relationship requires deeper commitment.1996: Love and career can coexist — find balance.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: RobustLove: HarmoniousLucky direction: Northeast1937: Do your best, for small efforts bring large rewards.1949: Everything falls into place — trust in divine timing.1961: Your diligence is finally paying off; celebrate victories.1973: A strong foundation ensures long-term success.1985: Stay patient, for good things are unfolding.1997: Unwavering determination leads to breakthroughs.Wealth: FavorableHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1938: Revisit fond memories, for they hold wisdom.1950: Your inner light shines brighter than ever.1962: A connection strengthens, bringing unexpected happiness.1974: Stand out from the crowd and showcase your skills.1986: A meeting sparks creative inspiration.1998: Today is yours; make it special.Wealth: ModerateHealth: SteadyLove: AffectionateLucky Direction: East1939: Family bonds deepen with meaningful conversations.1951: A warm gesture brings joy to your heart.1963: Lead with kindness, for others will take notice of it.1975: A partner or friend may need extra attention today.1987: Embrace comfort and warmth in familiar spaces.1999: Romantic energy flows effortlessly — enjoy it.Wealth: ModerateHealth: BalancedLove: TranquilLucky direction: North1940: A simple day filled with peace and clarity.1952: Reflect on past lessons — they guide your future.1964: Take it slow, for rushing leads to unnecessary stress.1976: Breathe, pause and appreciate small victories.1988: Stability is more valuable than excitement.2000: Surround yourself with positivity, for it fuels your soul.Wealth: CautiousHealth: SensitiveLove: UncertainLucky direction: West1941: Watch for subtle signs, for they may carry deeper meaning.1953: Keep your words measured; they hold weight today.1965: Do not act on impulse, for patience is key.1977: Not all that glitters is gold.1989: Misunderstandings may arise; clarity is needed.2001: Delay major decisions until emotions settle.Wealth: FavorableHealth: StrongLove: WarmLucky direction: South1942: A stroke of luck may surprise you today.1954: Take time to appreciate life’s simple pleasures.1966: Your energy draws others in — use it wisely.1978: A casual conversation may hold deeper importance.1990: Engage in activities that lift your spirit.2002: A heartfelt exchange strengthens relationships.Wealth: FavorableHealth: StrongLove: BlissfulLucky direction: East1943: The past and present merge together.1955: An accomplishment brings you well-deserved recognition.1967: Trust the journey, for good fortune follows.1979: A small gift brings great joy.1991: Expect a delightful surprise — serendipity is at play.2003: Romantic luck is on your side today.Wealth: ModerateHealth: BalancedLove: AffectionateLucky direction: South1944: An old friendship rekindles beautifully.1956: Laughter fills your day.1968: A chance encounter brings unexpected wisdom.1980: A heartfelt conversation clears lingering doubts.1992: Let intuition guide your personal decisions.2004: Music and art bring peace; indulge in creativity.Wealth: ModerateHealth: SteadyLove: DevotedLucky direction: West1945: You hold more influence than you realize.1957: A kind act leaves a lasting impression.1969: Step outside your comfort zone.1981: Confidence leads to unexpected opportunities.1993: A new perspective sparks creative solutions.2005: Believe that you are valued.Wealth: FavorableHealth: ResilientLove: ComfortingLucky direction: North1946: Today’s peace is a gift.1958: A situation resolves itself effortlessly.1970: The effort you put in is recognized; be proud.1982: The right people gravitate toward your warmth.1994: Good news is on its way, so celebrate small wins.2006: A conversation opens doors — pay attention.Wealth: CautiousHealth: SensitiveLove: ConflictedLucky direction: East1935: Keep your expectations grounded.1947: Protect your peace and avoid unnecessary conflict.1959: Take things slow: there is no rush.1971: Acknowledge feelings without reacting impulsively.1983: Don't overextend yourself; balance is crucial.1995: A little space brings clarity, so step back if needed.2007: Kind words heal; use them wisely.