 Japan shuts Korea out for 6-0 win in Asiad women's hockey
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Japan shuts Korea out for 6-0 win in Asiad women's hockey

Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 15:10
 
The Korean women's ice hockey team loses to Japan in a round-robin match against Japan at the Asian Winter Games held in Harbin, China, on Feb. 13. [NEWS1]

The Korean women's ice hockey team loses to Japan in a round-robin match against Japan at the Asian Winter Games held in Harbin, China, on Feb. 13. [NEWS1]

 
Korea fell to Japan 6-0 for its second consecutive loss in the final round of the women's hockey tournament at the Asian Winter Games in China on Thursday.
 
Korea only managed nine shots in the shutout loss at Harbin Sport University Student Skating Rink in Harbin, remaining winless in the medal phase of the competition.
 

Related Article

 
Korea will close out the tournament against Kazakhstan on Friday, also the last day of the Asian Games.
 
Japan scored three times on goaltender Kim Yeon-ju in the opening frame, with Rui Ukita finding the back of the net twice, and outshot Korea 12-1.
 
Korea replaced Kim with Park Jong-ju in net to begin the second period, but Japan greeted her a Suzuka Maeda goal at the 4:49 mark.
 
Japan scored another goal 7 minutes and 51 seconds later for a 5-0 lead, with Maeda bagging a second 13 minutes and 44 seconds in to the third period rounded out the scoring.
 
Japan peppered the Korean cage with 45 shots.
 
In the women's tournament, Japan, ranked No. 7, and 12th-ranked China, the top two Asian nations in the world rankings, received byes to the final round. Five countries battled in the preliminary round, and Kazakhstan, ranked No. 23, and 18th-ranked Korea grabbed the top two seeds to advance to the final round.
 
The three best teams after round-robin action in the final phase will be the medalists.
 
Korea is chasing its first-ever medal in women's hockey, having finished in fourth place twice — in 1999 and 2017.
 
The two straight losses knocked Korea out of gold medal contention, but it can still salvage bronze Friday, depending on other games' results.

Yonhap
tags Asian Winter Games Ice Hockey Japan

More in Olympic Sports

Snowboarder Kim Geon-hui gets men's halfpipe gold in Harbin on qualifying score

Japan shuts Korea out for 6-0 win in Asiad women's hockey

Korea complete perfect run in women's curling at Asian Winter Games with victory over Qatar

Ekaterina Avvakumova wins silver medal at Asiad with biathlon relay team

Korea lose 2-1 to China in women's hockey at Asian Winter Games

Related Stories

Korea kicks off Asian Winter Games with back-to-back ice hockey wins

Korea lose 2-1 to China in women's hockey at Asian Winter Games

Korea lose 2-1 to Kazakhstan, wraps up men's hockey group stage at Asian Winter Games

Korea cruise into men's hockey semifinals with 20-0 thrashing of Kyrgyzstan

Korea beats Japan to reach women's hockey final
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)