Korea complete perfect run in women's curling at Asian Winter Games with victory over Qatar

Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 15:00
 
The Korean women's curling team during the curling round robin match between Korea and Japan at the Asian Winter Games on Feb. 9 in Harbin, China. [NEWS1]

Korea completed its perfect run through the round-robin phase in women's curling at the Asian Winter Games in China with a victory over Qatar on Thursday.
 
With skip Gim Eun-ji in charge, Korea led Qatar 5-0 after two ends when Qatar forfeited the game for not having enough players to continue play at Harbin Pingfang District Curling Arena in Harbin.
 

Korea had already clinched the top seed in the round-robin stage with two victories Wednesday. In the semifinals scheduled for later Thursday, Korea will take on No. 4 seed, Kazakhstan.
 
Korea had defeated Kazakhstan 8-2 in the round-robin stage Wednesday.
 
Gim and company will try to deliver Korea its first gold in women's curling since 2007.

Yonhap
Asian Winter Games Curling Win

