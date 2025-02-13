 Snowboarder Kim Geon-hui gets men's halfpipe gold in Harbin on qualifying score
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Snowboarder Kim Geon-hui gets men's halfpipe gold in Harbin on qualifying score

Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 15:56 Updated: 13 Feb. 2025, 16:46
Korean snowboarder Kim Geon-hui practices ahead of the men's snowboard halfpipe final at the Asian Winter Games at Yabuli Ski Resort in Yabuli, China on Feb. 13. [YONHAP]

Korean snowboarder Kim Geon-hui practices ahead of the men's snowboard halfpipe final at the Asian Winter Games at Yabuli Ski Resort in Yabuli, China on Feb. 13. [YONHAP]

 
Korean snowboarder Kim Geon-hui won a gold medal in the men’s snowboard halfpipe final at the Asian Winter Games after the final scheduled on Thursday was canceled due to blustery conditions at Yabuli Ski Resort in Yabuli, China.
 

Related Article

Kim topped the podium with the 78 points he earned from the qualification run on Wednesday, with countryman Lee Ji-ho taking bronze with 69.75. Kikuchihara Koyata of Japan secured silver with 75.
 
Kim’s gold medal marks his first honor on the international stage at 16. He is the second Korean snowboarder to win gold in this year’s Asiad after 18-year-old Lee Chae-un, who won the men’s snowboard slopestyle on Feb. 8.
 
Team Korea has collected five medals from snowboard in total so far, with Kang Dong-hun having also won two bronzes from the men’s snowboard slopestyle and big air events.
 
The country sits in second on the medal rankings in snowboarding behind host country China at eight as of press time Thursday. Japan is the only country to have medaled in the sport with five medals, but sits below Korea with one gold medal fewer at one gold, two silver and two bronzes.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Snowboard Kim Geon-hui Asian Winter Games

More in Olympic Sports

Snowboarder Kim Geon-hui gets men's halfpipe gold in Harbin on qualifying score

Japan shuts Korea out for 6-0 win in Asiad women's hockey

Korea complete perfect run in women's curling at Asian Winter Games with victory over Qatar

Ekaterina Avvakumova wins silver medal at Asiad with biathlon relay team

Korea lose 2-1 to China in women's hockey at Asian Winter Games

Related Stories

Gim So-hui slides to silver in Asiad's alpine skiing slalom event

Asian Winter Games returns after eight year hiatus in February

Kim Jun-ho wins bronze in men's 500-meter speed skating at Asian Winter Games

Korean athletes arrive in Harbin for Asian Winter Games

Korea's curling team nabs Asian Games semifinal spot after win over Kazakhstan
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)