Samsung’s Galaxy S25 opens new world of AI
Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 10:48
Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest Galaxy S25 series, introducing enhanced AI capabilities while maintaining competitive pricing. The new lineup showcases significant improvements in camera technology and AI-powered editing tools as well as display quality.
“Samsung Electronics has led the mobile AI market through constant innovation since its release of the world’s first AI smartphone, and with the new Galaxy S25 series loading a more-developed Galaxy AI, will provide the easiest and straightforward AI experience”, said Roh Tae-moon, head of MX Business at Samsung.
AI makes it easy
The Galaxy S25 series provides a natural and straightforward experience through an integrated AI platform, “One UI 7.” The platform offers a personalized AI experience by understanding user situations and analyzing preferences through text, audio and images using multimodal AI.
This series utilizes an advanced natural language comprehension technique for a more natural mobile experience. For instance, users can find a photo in their gallery simply by entering key information like the date or location where it was taken.
The “Now Brief” function provides a tailored briefing based on usage patterns and a data analysis. It serves as a personal assistant, compiling essential daily information on the weather as well as the user’s schedule and sleep patterns.
With the AI-assisted Galaxy S25, there is no need to enter complex commands or visit different apps — simply entering a sentence will do the job. Users can long press the side button and have a casual chat with the AI to issue commands.
For instance, users previously had to go through multiple steps to save their favorite sports team’s fixture schedule to their calendars. However, the Galaxy AI function reduces the process to simply telling the device to “check my favorite team’s schedule and add it to my calendar.”
The “Circle to Search” feature, first unveiled in the S24 series as a result of cooperation with Google, has been improved as well. A multimodal technique is applied to the function, covering data such as image and text searches.
The Galaxy search feature can also find the title of the song playing on any app with the press of the home button to activate the Circle to Search function.
The Galaxy S25 series further presents upgraded communication functionality that can overcome language and expression barriers. The “Live Translate” function allows users to communicate in 20 different languages seamlessly through a two-way in-call translation service.
The series also has “Call Transcript” and “Call Summary” functions that can provide a full transcript of a call or give the user a summary of key points.
The “Writing Assist” offers a comprehensive writing experience based on AI text-editing services like text summary, spelling and grammar checks. With Writing Assist, the editing function can be used on any display quickly and easily.
A chip off the new block
The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, a collaborative development by Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm, fuels the new Galaxy S series.
With the chip set, the strongest performance of all Galaxy chip sets, NPU has been enhanced by 40, CPU by 7 percent and GPU by 30 percent compared to the prior version, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy is designed to maximize display quality and efficiency. Based on the AI image-processing algorithm in the chip set, the “ProScaler” function allows for a 40 percent clearer view of various content.
It also features enhanced display quality and visibility as well as power efficiency due to Samsung's digital natural image engine, mDNIe.
Radiation functions also evolved to maintain a longer and sustainable performance. A 40 percent larger Vaper Chamber is loaded, and a new type of thermal interface material allows for improved radiation efficiency. Users can experience an advanced performance for a longer time on their phone.
Features like the ray tracing visual graphic program and the 3D graphic application program Vulkan offer a natural and realistic visual graphics performance for gaming.
Lights, camera, AI-ction!
The new Galaxy S series has a sharply enhanced camera performance compared to its former series. The entire Galaxy S25 range offers a high-resolution sensor and AI-based next-generation ProVisual Engine, which provides a clear and detailed view of even distant areas.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra, in particular, has an ultra-wide-angle lens with 50 million pixels that provide a wider angle and a higher definition when filming landscapes.
The low luminance camera, a representative technology of the Galaxy S series, also presents developed functions. The improved low luminance camera is capable of precisely analyzing both moving and fixed subjects, supporting clear filming in low-light environments.
The series also features a 10-bit HDR option that paints a rich color palette. For experts or photo lovers, Virtual Aperture is added to the Expert RAW app — a Galaxy camera app that provides professional photo shooting and editing. Users can try out a professional depth expression with the feature.
A new AI video-editing option is featured in the series as well. With the Audio Eraser, users can erase or adjust the volume of specific sounds with a simple click of a button. The built-in AI sorts different sounds like human voices, noises or even wind.
Looking good by doing good
All three models of the Galaxy S25 series share a rounded-edge design, continuing the modern and trendy heritage of the Galaxy series.
A thinner and evenly designed bezel — the black space around the active area of the screen — enhances the look. The Galaxy S25 Ultra in particular applies Corning’s Gorilla Armor 2 on its front display. The new glass reduces reflection and offers a consistent display in different light settings.
The Galaxy S25+ and S25 are the first to use recycled aluminum for the frame. Over 50 percent of the cobalt used in batteries powering the Galaxy S25 series is recycled. Samsung is leading a sustainable future by structuring a battery-recycling system, which reuses cobalt extracted from used Galaxy smartphones.
Meanwhile, the series covers seven OS updates and privacy updates for seven years. With a longer product lifespan, users can enjoy the device for a longer period.
Super security
The series is the first to apply PDE, a Personal Data Engine that analyzes personal data such as user patterns and personal tastes. The information brought into PDE is strongly protected by Knox Vault and saved on-device.
New privacy functions are added to meet the needs of a hyper-connected era. The newly applied “Maximum Restriction” restricts automatic connection to unsecured Wi-Fi and 2G networks, offering stronger protection from cyber threats.
The devices introduce a new “Theft Protection” feature that enhances security by requiring biometric authentication or implementing a time delay when someone attempts to modify security settings from an unfamiliar location.
A colorful Galaxy
The Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available in four titanium finishes: Silver Blue, Black, White Silver and Gray. The Galaxy S25+ and S25 models will come in Silver Shadow, Navy, Ice Blue and Mint.
Exclusive colors will be available only through Samsung.com and the flagship Samsung Gangnam Store. The Ultra model is available Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Jade Green and Titanium Pink Gold. The S25+ and S25 come in Coral Red, Blue Black and Pink Gold.
Samsung Electronics has maintained the same pricing as the previous generation in the Korean market, making mobile AI experience accessible to a broader range of consumers through the entire Galaxy S25 lineup.
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)