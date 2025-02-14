Power banks, e-cigarettes banned from overhead bins on Korean-owned airlines
Passengers flying on Korean airlines will not be allowed to store power banks and even e-cigarettes in overhead bins starting in March, following a massive fire in an Air Busan aircraft on Jan. 28 allegedly caused by a portable battery.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport released a new guideline on Thursday regarding carry-on external batteries and e-cigarette devices, a reaction to suspicions that a power bank stored in an overhead compartment caused the fire.
The new safety guideline, effective March 1, will be applicable to flights of Korean-owned airlines departing from the country. While the ministry cannot enforce the guideline on foreign airlines, it will “work with overseas airlines flying from Korea” in the near future.
Passengers will have to attach insulation tape to cover up the ports of their power banks or carry them in a transparent plastic bag or protective pouches when bringing the them onboard.
They will also be required to either carry the batteries near their body or have the power banks within sight — and not in overhead bins. It will also be prohibited to use power banks or in-flight power outlets to charge them.
The rule applies also to e-cigarettes as they are also prone to accidents, according to the ministry. Batteries included in phones, laptops and other devices will be exempt from the new regulation, as they have boards designed to prevent short circuits.
Passengers will be able to bring up to five power banks with a capacity of up to 100 watt-hours. A single battery can charge a typical iPhone over six times. Those wishing to carry more than six power banks will require the airline’s approval during the check-in process and be limited to special cases such as medical use.
Carrying batteries over 100 watt-hours and below 160 watt-hours will also require special approval from the airline.
Checking in e-cigarettes and power banks will remain prohibited.
“While it hasn’t yet been confirmed that the Air Busan fire was caused by a power bank, we came up with a standardized guideline to pre-emptively react to the matter considering the public's anxiety,” the Transport Ministry’s head of aviation safety policy, Yoo Kyung-soo, said Thursday.
Penalties for customers violating the new rule were not included in the guideline.
