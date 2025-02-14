Three Koreans named as finalists for Loewe Foundation Craft Prize
Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 15:00
Three Korean craftspeople were named finalists for the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize 2025.
The shortlisted individuals are Lee Jung-in, Ryu Yeun-hee and Shin Sun-yi, also known as Sunny.
Lee created a furniture piece made from hanji, or traditional Korean mulberry paper. Her “A Soft Landscape” chair was made from over 100 layers of the material. The foundation described the chair as appearing “to float, cloud-like, with no visible supporting structure.”
Ryu’s “Baguni” is a lidded box made from copper and gives a nod to traditional Korean basketry. Ryu cut, bent, soldered and hammered the material then oxidized it to produce a reddish-brown color.
Shin’s “Embracing Lotus” is an iron platter with patterns and shapes that were inspired by the image of a lotus flower. The piece features fine silver and lacquer.
The three craftspeople’s works, as part of the 30 finalists, are available to view at the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum in Madrid, Spain, from May 30 to June 29.
The finalists were selected among over 4,600 submissions from 133 regions.
The winner will be announced on May 29.
Jeong Da-hye, known for her baskets woven from horsehair, became the first and only Korean craftsperson to win the prestigious award back in 2022.
