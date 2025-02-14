'Stop The Steal' snatches top spot from Han Kang’s 'Human Acts' on best-seller chart
Political essay “Stop The Steal: The Supreme Court's History of Election Fraud Cover-Ups” was this week's best-selling book, according to Kyobo on Friday.
Climbing 51 spots, it dethroned Han Kang's “Human Acts,” which had topped the list for 14 consecutive weeks.
Published last month, “Stop The Steal” is authored by four lawyers — Do Tae-woo, Park Ju-hyun, Yoon Yong-jin and Hyun Seong-sam — who represented former lawmaker Min Kyung-wook in a civil case alleging election fraud in the April 15, 2020, general election. Min had run to represent a district in Incheon.
The book claims that more than 120 lawsuits arose from that election, with Min's case being the first filed and most extensively argued.
The Supreme Court ruled against Min, and the authors criticize the decision.
Male readers accounted for 55.6 percent of the book’s sales. By age group, buyers in their 30s and 40s made up the largest share at 27.1 percent each, followed by those in their 50s at 21.1 percent and 60s at 13.5 percent.
