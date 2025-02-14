 Lotte World to open new MapleStory-themed area at park
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

Lotte World to open new MapleStory-themed area at park

Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 15:42
Theme park Lotte World in Songpa District, southern Seoul [LOTTE WORLD]

Theme park Lotte World in Songpa District, southern Seoul [LOTTE WORLD]

 
Local theme park Lotte World will be collaborating with video game company Nexon to open a new corner of the park themed around the online game MapleStory, it announced Friday.
 
Dubbed "Maple Island," the new space will include three new rides, an F&B venue and a goods shop. The new addition will take up a 19.83 million square meter (4,900 acre) area inside the park's Magic Island, which is the outdoor section of Lotte World.
 

Related Article

 
It is the fourth time the park is working with Nexon, following their last collaboration in 2021 that saw a ride themed around Nexon's IP of the online game KartRider: Drift. 
 
"Lotte World has striven to be a place where imagination becomes reality through collaborations with webtoon, games and animations," said CEO of the theme park Kwon Oh-sang. "We promise a new exciting offline experience through this upcoming collaboration with Nexon." 
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
tags Lotte World Nexon MapleStory

More in Food & Travel

Lotte World to open new MapleStory-themed area at park

The Shilla Seoul, Four Seasons Seoul get five stars from Forbes Travel Guide

Chocolate on the cheap: Budget-friendly Valentine's options emerge as consumers feel pinch

London's Dosa becomes first Michelin-starred Korean restaurant in Britain

Seoul's hotels unveil romantic courses and treats to celebrate Valentine's Day

Related Stories

Nexon Town brings Nexon games together in metaverse

Internet user threatens to attack women's rights activists rallying in front of Nexon

Nexon to pay $16M to compensate MapleStory players for rigging loot boxes

Online game promo removed after ‘hateful feminist gesture’ accusations

Nexon service shares real-time probability of in-game loot boxes
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)