Lotte World to open new MapleStory-themed area at park
Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 15:42
- LEE JIAN
Local theme park Lotte World will be collaborating with video game company Nexon to open a new corner of the park themed around the online game MapleStory, it announced Friday.
Dubbed "Maple Island," the new space will include three new rides, an F&B venue and a goods shop. The new addition will take up a 19.83 million square meter (4,900 acre) area inside the park's Magic Island, which is the outdoor section of Lotte World.
It is the fourth time the park is working with Nexon, following their last collaboration in 2021 that saw a ride themed around Nexon's IP of the online game KartRider: Drift.
"Lotte World has striven to be a place where imagination becomes reality through collaborations with webtoon, games and animations," said CEO of the theme park Kwon Oh-sang. "We promise a new exciting offline experience through this upcoming collaboration with Nexon."
