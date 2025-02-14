Kafka and Mahler: A missed harmony (KOR)

On Sep. 19, 1908, the world premiere of Mahler’s "Symphony No. 7" took place in Prague. Among the audience was a 26-year-old insurance salesman named Franz Kafka, who had been dragged there at the insistence of his friend Max Brod.Brod would later make an indelible mark on world literature by defying Kafka’s dying wish to burn all his manuscripts. He was eager to hear what Kafka would say about Mahler’s symphony. The two shared commonalities — Jewish identity, Bohemian heritage and a keen eye for absurdity. Would Kafka find himself moved?But the meeting of minds was not to be. For the weary insurance salesman, Mahler’s music was simply too loud.Though Kafka possessed acute hearing, he did not have an “ear for music.” Did the dense sonic landscape of the symphony prevent him from finding rest? Or perhaps it was the very setting of the concert hall that made him uneasy. Kafka later wrote, “Music surrounds me like a wall, trapping me inside. It does not move me when I am free, but only when I am confined.” The themes of isolation, entrapment and anxiety — hallmarks of Kafka’s literature — resonate in these words. Perhaps this explains why Kafka preferred the open-air marches of John Philip Sousa over the enclosed, intricate grandeur of Mahler’s symphonies.In Kafka’s “The Metamorphosis” (1915), music also serves as a symbol of oppression. The protagonist, Gregor Samsa, longs for music. He encourages his sister’s violin playing and, even after transforming into an insect, continues to be deeply moved by it. Yet for his sister, music is fraught with anxiety and desperation; her clumsy violin playing is a last-ditch attempt to win the favor of indifferent guests.One wonders — what if Kafka had been a little less tired that night? Mahler’s "Symphony No. 7," after all, contains a beautiful "Nachtmusik," a serenade performed outdoors under the southern sky. But Kafka did not hear it. More than the gentle sounds of a guitar or mandolin, he yearned for silence.We live in an era of exhaustion, where our ears are increasingly closed. If you could, what music would you play for Kafka?1908년 9월 19일, 말러 교향곡 7번 세계 초연이 프라하에서 있었다. 이 자리에는 26세의 보험 외판원 프란츠 카프카(사진)도 와 있었다. 친구 막스 브로트의 성화에 못 이겨 따라온 것이었다.이 브로트는 자기가 죽으면 작품들을 모두 불태워달라는 카프카의 유언을 과감히 무시함으로써 세계 문학에 결정적인 공헌을 하는 인물이다. 그는 말러의 교향곡을 듣고 카프카가 뭐라고 할지 무척 궁금했다. 유대인, 보헤미안, 부조리를 꿰뚫는 시선 등. 둘의 공통점도 적지 않으니 뭔가 감화를 받지 않을까.그러나 어긋난 만남이었다. 피곤한 보험 외판원에게 말러의 음악은 너무 시끄러웠다. 카프카는 예민한 청력의 소유자였지만, ‘음악적 귀’를 가진 것은 아니었다. 거대한 교향악의 빽빽한 울림이 그를 쉴 수 없게 했을까. 아니면 공연장이라는 환경이 못 미더웠는지도 모른다. 카프카는 이렇게 썼다. “음악은 내 주위를 벽처럼 둘러쳐서 가둔다. 그러니까 음악이 내게 영향을 미칠 때는 자유로울 때가 아니라 갇혀 있을 때인 것이다.” 카프카 문학의 키워드인 고립·폐쇄성·불안 등이 연상된다. 그래서일까. 카프카는 탁 트인 야외에서 연주하는 존 필립 수자의 행진곡을 좋아했다.카프카의 ‘변신’에서도 음악은 억압의 상징이다. 주인공 그레고르 잠자는 음악을 선망한다. 여동생에게 바이올린을 시키고, 딱정벌레로 변해서도 여전히 음악에서 감동을 느낀다. 하지만 여동생이 겪는 일은 서툰 바이올린으로 손님들의 환심을 사야 하는 절박함, 불안감뿐이다.아, 카프카가 조금 덜 피곤했다면 어땠을까. 사실 말러 교향곡 7번에는 아름다운 ‘밤의 음악’이 들어 있다. 남국의 밤, 야외에서 연주하는 세레나데다. 카프카는 알아듣지 못했다. 기타와 만돌린의 정다운 울림보다 고요가 더욱 절실해서다. 피로사회, 귀들이 자꾸 닫힌다. 여러분이라면 카프카에게 어떤 음악을 들려주겠는가.