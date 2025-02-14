The Constitutional Court has to be flawless (KOR)

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court has concluded its eighth round of hearings on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial and scheduled an additional session for Feb. 18. Today, the justices will deliberate on whether to summon Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won as witnesses. While the schedule for President Yoon's final argument has yet to be determined, legal experts anticipate a ruling from the court next month. The moment of historic judgment that could mark a turning point in modern Korean history is drawing closer.



Amid this critical juncture, attacks against the Constitutional Court continue. President Yoon's legal team warned Thursday that if the trial proceeds as it has so far, they "may be forced to make a grave decision." They claim that Yoon's right to defense is being compromised, citing the rejection of key witness requests and the court's acceptance of prosecution records as evidence. On the previous day, a sitting senior prosecutor criticized the court by invoking history, arguing that even under Japanese colonial rule, judges allowed independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun to present his full argument. His remarks resonated with Yoon’s supporters in the anti-impeachment camp. Meanwhile, some of the president's backers went so far as to file a police complaint over obscene material allegedly posted in an online forum associated with acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae’s high school alumni.



It is natural for the petitioner — the National Assembly — and the respondent — President Yoon — to present conflicting arguments, but distorting the essence of the trial must be avoided. During Thursday’s hearing, Col. Cho Sung-hyun, commander of the Capital Defense Command’s 1st Security Brigade, testified that his superior, Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, had ordered troops to "enter the main parliamentary chamber and remove lawmakers." His statement aligned with the prosecution’s charges, diverging from Lee’s previous refusals to answer key questions. When Yoon’s legal team challenged the credibility of Cho’s testimony, Justice Chung Hyung-sik rebuked them, saying, "You cannot selectively frame statements to make them appear contradictory." Meanwhile, Yoon himself has contended that former NIS official Hong Jang-won, whose credibility has been questioned over his testimony on the arrests of lawmakers, had issues regarding his political neutrality.



As the trial nears its conclusion, there is a growing risk of exaggerated claims over minor details and baseless attacks on the Constitutional Court. Such tactics could undermine public acceptance of the final ruling and exacerbate national turmoil. Therefore, the court must make extraordinary efforts to minimize grievances regarding its procedures.



The court must impartially assess the shocking events of the Dec. 3 martial law crisis, the flood of allegations that followed and the shifting testimonies provided over time. To prevent the social unrest that could follow, the justices must strike a delicate balance between the administration’s protest that "a trial determining the fate of the nation should not be rushed with strict time constraints" and the National Assembly’s argument that "threats against the court and incitement of mob violence must be condemned." Restoring constitutional order demands the utmost wisdom from the justices at this pivotal moment.



헌재는 헌정질서 최후의 보루…‘흠집’도 ‘흠결’도 안 된다



8차례 지정 변론기일 마무리, 윤 대통령 측 반발 계속

역사적 판단 앞두고 헌법질서 신뢰 회복 지혜 모아야





헌법재판소가 윤석열 대통령의 탄핵심판 사건에 대한 여덟 차례의 지정 변론기일을 어제 마무리하고 추가 변론기일을 18일로 잡았다. 오늘은 한덕수 국무총리와 홍장원 전 국정원 1차장 등 증인 채택 여부에 대한 평의를 연다. 윤 대통령의 최후 변론 일정은 확정되지 않았지만, 다음 달 헌재 결정이 나올 것이라는 게 법조계의 분석이다. 한국 현대사의 변곡점이 될 역사적 판단의 순간이 점점 다가오고 있다.



그런 중차대한 시점에 헌재를 둘러싼 공세는 계속되고 있다. 윤 대통령 측은 어제 “탄핵심판을 지금처럼 한다면 대리인단은 중대한 결심을 할 수밖에 없다”고 밝혔다. 헌재가 대통령 측의 주요 증인 신청을 기각하고 검찰 조서를 증거로 채택하는 등 윤 대통령의 방어권을 보장하지 않는다는 불만이다. 그제 한 현직 검사장은 “일제 치하 일본인 재판관도 ‘할 말 다했다’고 할 때까지 안중근 의사의 주장을 경청했다”고 헌재를 비판해 논란을 빚었다. 일부 윤 대통령 지지자들이 문형배 헌법재판소장 권한대행의 고교 동창 온라인 카페에 음란물이 게시됐다며 경찰에 고발하는 일도 있었다.



탄핵심판에서 청구인(국회) 측과 피청구인(윤 대통령) 측의 주장이 대립하는 것은 당연하지만, 본질을 흐리는 것은 곤란하다. 어제 재판에서는 조성현 수도방위사령부 제1경비단장이 “이진우 사령관으로부터 (국회) ‘본청 내부로 진입해서 의원들을 끌어내라’는 지시를 받았다”고 증언했다. 앞서 이 사령관이 주요 답변을 거부한 것과 달리 검찰의 공소사실에 부합하는 진술이다. 윤 대통령 측이 “조 단장의 진술이 앞뒤가 다르다”고 반발하자 정형식 재판관이 “맥락을 끊어서 진술이 달라진 것처럼 말하면 어떻게 하냐”고 지적하기도 했다. 정치인 체포와 관련해 진술의 신빙성이 논란이 된 홍장원 전 국정원 1차장에 대해선 윤 대통령이 “정치적 중립에 문제가 있었다”는 취지의 주장을 폈다.



변론 막바지로 갈수록 지엽적인 사실관계를 침소봉대하고 근거 없이 헌재를 흠집 내는 주장이 속출할 공산이 크다. 어떤 결론이든 헌재 결정에 승복하지 못하고 혼란이 수습되지 않는 빌미가 될 위험요소다. 그렇기에 헌재는 탄핵심판 과정에서 제기된 불만이 최소화할 수 있도록 어느 때보다 각고의 노력이 필요하다.



충격적이었던 12·3 계엄 사태의 발발, 당시에 쏟아진 폭로, 시시각각 달라진 증언을 공명정대한 시각으로 판단해야 한다. 심각한 사회갈등이라는 후유증을 막으려면 “나라의 존망이 걸린 재판을 쫓기듯 분 단위로 제한해 가며 해도 되느냐”는 윤 대통령 측의 반발과 “헌재를 향한 협박과 대중의 폭력적 대처를 선동하고 있다”는 국회 측 주장 사이에서 균형을 잡아야 한다. 헌법 질서 회복을 위해 헌법재판관들의 지혜가 어느 때보다 절실하다.

