Ateez's Seonghwa fronts Isabel Marant Homme's new campaign

Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 16:04
Ateez member Seonghwa poses as the face of Isabel Marant's spring campaign [LF]

Ateez member Seonghwa poses as the face of Isabel Marant's spring campaign [LF]

 
Ateez member Seonghwa has been named the new face of Isabel Marant Homme's Spring-Summer 2025 campaign, local retailer LF said Friday.
 
This marks the first time the French label has chosen an Asian celebrity to represent its brand. It described Seonghwa as "embodying the free-spirited essence of Marant Homme" on its official Instagram account.  
 

The campaign, released globally on Friday, was shot in Paris and styled by Emmanuelle Alt, former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris.
 
The 26-year-old K-pop star reportedly met with the founder of the eponymous brand last May in Los Angeles during Isabel Marant's 30th anniversary celebration.
 
The spring campaign for women will be fronted by Kate Moss, who has previously modeled for the brand.
 
Ateez debuted in October 2018 with its first EP, "Treasure EP. 1 : All To Zero." The eight-member group consists of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho.
 
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
