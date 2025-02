EXO's Xiumin to return with second solo album 'Interview X' in March

EXO member Xiumin is set to release a solo album on March 10, his agency INB100 announced Friday.Titled “Interview X,” the album is the artist's second solo release following “Brand New” in 2022.Xiumin is also active as a member of CBX, alongside fellow EXO members Chen and Baekhyun. The group recently held a fan meet in Japan on Feb. 8 and 9.The three EXO members launched their solo careers under INB100, an agency founded by Baekhyun in 2023.BY LEE JIAN [ [email protected]