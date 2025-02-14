EXO's Xiumin to return with second solo album 'Interview X' in March
Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 11:06
-
- LEE JIAN
- [email protected]
EXO member Xiumin is set to release a solo album on March 10, his agency INB100 announced Friday.
Titled “Interview X,” the album is the artist's second solo release following “Brand New” in 2022.
Xiumin is also active as a member of CBX, alongside fellow EXO members Chen and Baekhyun. The group recently held a fan meet in Japan on Feb. 8 and 9.
The three EXO members launched their solo careers under INB100, an agency founded by Baekhyun in 2023.
BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)