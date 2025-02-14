 IVE's Jang Won-young becomes face of Woori Bank's 'Won More' campaign
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

IVE's Jang Won-young becomes face of Woori Bank's 'Won More' campaign

Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 14:17
IVE's Jang Won-young in an advertisement for Woori Bank [WOORI BANK]

IVE's Jang Won-young in an advertisement for Woori Bank [WOORI BANK]

 
IVE’s Jang Won-young is now a model for Woori Bank.
 
The local bank revealed the advertisement featuring Jang on Friday.
 

Related Article

 
Titled “Woori Won Banking – Won More,” the campaign is comprised of three videos.
 
“Jang’s young and trendy image will benefit our image,” the bank said in a press release.
 
IVE recently released the EP “IVE Empathy” with two lead tracks, “Rebel Heart” and “Attitude.” The album sold over 1.04 million physical copies within the first week of its release. Jang debuted in 2018 as a member of girl group IZ*ONE after winning first place on the Mnet survival show "Produce 48" the same year.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags ive jang won-young

More in K-pop

Ateez's Seonghwa fronts Isabel Marant Homme's new campaign

IVE's Jang Won-young becomes face of Woori Bank's 'Won More' campaign

Seventeen releases song 'Encircled' to celebrate fandom's anniversary

These Kakao-backed K-pop acts are ready to shake up 2025

EXO's Xiumin to return with second solo album 'Interview X' in March

Related Stories

Starship Entertainment reports online threat against IVE's Jang Won-young

Samsung’s Unpacked filled with glitz and glamour from K-pop stars and new tech

Baskin Robbins apologizes to IVE’s Jang Won-young for using 'Lucky Vicky' in product name

Wreath with IVE's name sent to 7-year-old stabbing victim's funeral

Court reduces damages in Jang Won-young defamation case
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)