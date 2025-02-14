EXO's Xiumin to return with second solo album 'Interview X' in March

These Kakao-backed K-pop acts are ready to shake up 2025

IVE's Jang Won-young becomes face of Woori Bank's 'Won More' campaign

Ateez's Seonghwa fronts Isabel Marant Homme's new campaign

Related Stories

Starship Entertainment reports online threat against IVE's Jang Won-young

Samsung’s Unpacked filled with glitz and glamour from K-pop stars and new tech

Baskin Robbins apologizes to IVE’s Jang Won-young for using 'Lucky Vicky' in product name

Wreath with IVE's name sent to 7-year-old stabbing victim's funeral

Court reduces damages in Jang Won-young defamation case