IVE's Jang Won-young becomes face of Woori Bank's 'Won More' campaign
Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 14:17
- SHIN MIN-HEE
IVE’s Jang Won-young is now a model for Woori Bank.
The local bank revealed the advertisement featuring Jang on Friday.
Titled “Woori Won Banking – Won More,” the campaign is comprised of three videos.
“Jang’s young and trendy image will benefit our image,” the bank said in a press release.
IVE recently released the EP “IVE Empathy” with two lead tracks, “Rebel Heart” and “Attitude.” The album sold over 1.04 million physical copies within the first week of its release. Jang debuted in 2018 as a member of girl group IZ*ONE after winning first place on the Mnet survival show "Produce 48" the same year.
