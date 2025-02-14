Seventeen releases song 'Encircled' to celebrate fandom's anniversary
Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 14:10
- KIM JI-YE
Boy band Seventeen released a song dedicated to its fans, titled "Encircled," on Friday, its agency Pledis Entertainment said, the same day.
The song's video was uploaded to its official YouTube channel to celebrate the ninth anniversary of Carat, its fandom.
The song sends a message of gratitude and love for Carat, who have been by the band’s side for so long, with lyrics written by its members, according to Pledis Entertainment.
The band has been celebrating Feb. 14 — the day the name Carat was first created — in various ways. Last year, it lit up N Seoul Tower in central Seoul with its official colors, rose quartz and serenity, and released of a remix version of the band's 2023 hit track “Super.”
Seventeen is set to wrap up its “Right Here” world tour with its final concerts in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday and Sunday. The tour, which began on Oct. 12, 2024, in Goyang, Gyeonggi, included stops in the United States, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Jakarta.
