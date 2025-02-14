역사와 허구를 자유자재로 오가는 블록버스터 ‘하얼빈’
Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 10:39
Historical blockbuster 'Harbin' plays fast and loose with the past
역사와 허구를 자유자재로 오가는 블록버스터 ‘하얼빈’
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Monday, Feb. 3, 2025
It’s January 1909. Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879–1910) trudges across the frozen Tumen River, his body weighed down not only by the biting cold but by the guilt consuming him. He is haunted by the decision he made during the Battle of Sinasan in North Hamgyong (1908) — the choice to release captured Japanese soldiers, believing in the principles of international law, which led to the death of dozens of his comrades.
independence fighter: 독립운동가
trudge: 힘겹게 걷다
biting cold: 살을 에는 듯한 추위
guilt: 죄책감
haunted by: ~에 시달리다
comrade: 전우, 동지
1909년 1월. 한국 독립운동가 안중근(1879~1910)은 꽁꽁 얼어붙은 두만강을 힘겹게 건넌다. 살을 에는 듯한 추위보다 그를 더욱 짓누르는 것은 죄책감이었다. 함경북도 신아산전투(1908) 에서 자신이 내린 결정, 즉 국제법의 원칙대로 포로로 잡은 일본 병사들을 풀어주었다가 이로 인해 동지 수 십 명을 죽음으로 몰아 갔다는 사실에 괴로워한다.
Meanwhile, in Kraskino, a remote town in Russia’s Far East, members of Ahn’s righteous army, known as uibyeong, sit around a table. Their faces are tense with doubt.
remote: 외딴
righteous army: 의병
doubt: 의심
한편, 러시아 극동 쪽 외딴 마을 연해주에선 안중근의 의병들이 테이블에 둘러앉아 있다. 그들은 얼굴엔 의심으로 인한 긴장이 역력하다.
Some begin to question Ahn’s judgment, criticizing his naivety. Others go further, wondering aloud whether Ahn, if captured and tortured by the Japanese, might betray them and turn into an enemy agent.
question: 의심하다, 따지다
criticize: 비난하다
naivety: 순진함
betray: 배신하다
누구는 안중근의 판단에 의문을 제기하며 그의 순진함을 비판한다. 또 어떤 이들은 더 나아가 만약 그가 일본군에 붙잡혀 고문을 당해 배신하고 밀정이 됐을 수도 있다고 수군거린다.
Then, the doorbell rings, and Ahn stands before them. Before his doubtful comrades, Ahn says his life belongs to his comrades who died before him and that he will devote his being to restoring Korea's national sovereignty. He then severs the tip of his left ring finger and, using his blood as ink, writes “Daehan dongnip” (Korean independence) in Chinese characters on a Korean national flag.
devote: ~에 바치다
restore: 회복하다
sovereignty: 자주권
sever: 자르다
이때 초인종이 울리고 안중근이 나타난다. 그는 의심하는 동지들 앞에서 자신의 목숨은 먼저 간 동지들의 것이라 이를 대한의 자주권을 회복하는 데 바칠 것을 다짐한다. 그리고 왼손 약지 끝을 잘라 그 피를 먹으로 삼아 태극기 위에 한자로 ‘대한 독립’이라고 쓴다.
Korea’s latest blockbuster historical film “Harbin,” which follows Ahn and his fellow Korean independence activists on a journey to Harbin with a single purpose — restoring Korea’s sovereignty by assassinating Japan’s first prime minister and Korea’s first resident general, Hirobumi Ito, in 1909, opens with this scene. The film is directed by Woo Min-ho and stars actors Hyun Bin, Jo Woo-jin and Park Hoon.
assassinate: 암살하다
이 장면으로 시작하는 한국의 최신 블록버스터 ‘하얼빈’은 안중근 의사와 그의 동료 독립운동가들이 1909년 일본의 초대 총리이자 한국의 초대 통감 이토 히로부미를 암살하여 조선의 주권을 회복하겠다는 단 하나의 목적을 가지고 하얼빈으로 향하는 여정을 그린 작품이다. 우민호 감독이 연출하고 현빈, 조우진, 박훈이 출연한다.
According to its distributor CJ ENM, the movie has been sold to 177 countries — including Japan, Taiwan, France, Spain, Laos and Portugal — and has premiered in the United States and Singapore on Dec. 25, Indonesia on Jan. 1, Australia and New Zealand on Jan. 23 and Taiwan on Jan. 29. As the film captivates audiences worldwide, international viewers may wonder: How much of what they see on screen is true?
distributor: 배급사
captivate: 마음을 사로잡는
이 영화의 배급사 CJ ENM에 따르면 ‘하얼빈’은 일본·대만·프랑스·스페인·라오스·포르투갈 등을 포함한 총 177개국에 판매됐다. 지난해 12월 25일 미국·싱가포르, 1월 1일 인도네시아, 1월 23일 호주·뉴질랜드 그리고 1월 29일 대만에서 개봉했다. 해외 관객의 관심이 집중되는 가운데, 영화 속 장면은 과연 얼마나 역사적 사실에 부합하는지 궁금하지 않을까?
Some reviewers jokingly say the film “distorts history” from the beginning by casting heartthrob Hyun Bin to play Ahn. Since “Harbin” is not a documentary but a commercial film, there are many areas where the director allowed room for dramatization.
heartthrob: 동경의 대상
dramatization: 극화
일부 관객은 당초 만인의 연인 현빈을 안중근 의사로 캐스팅 했다는 것 자체가 “역사 왜곡”이라고 농담한다. 물론 ‘하얼빈’은 다큐멘터리가 아닌 상업 영화이기에 감독은 극적인 요소를 가미했다.
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
