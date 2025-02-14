Actor Park Bo-gum to host late-night music show 'The Seasons'
Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 18:50 Updated: 14 Feb. 2025, 19:00
- KIM JI-YE
Actor Park Bo-gum will be the new host of KBS2’s late-night music show "The Seasons" (2023-) in its upcoming season, the national broadcaster announced Friday.
The first episode featuring Park will air on March 14, making him the first actor to host the music show franchise.
“Park's deep passion and love for music are already well-known, and he is determined to do his best as its host to let the musicians and their music shine on ‘The Seasons,’” KBS said in a press release. “We hope that the viewers will look forward to it.”
"The Seasons" is a music program where artists from various genres perform and share their stories. The first season aired in February 2023, hosted by singer Jay Park. The following seasons were led by singer Choi Jung-hoon of rock band Jannabi, music duo AKMU, singer Lee Hyo-ri, rapper Zico and most recently by rapper Lee Young-ji.
