Coupang Play series 'Family Matters' invited to Series Mania Festival in France
Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 16:16
- KIM JI-YE
Thriller series “Family Matters” (2024) has been invited to the 2025 Series Mania Festival in Lille, France, next month, streaming platform Coupang Play said Friday.
Selected for the International Panorama Competition section, the series is the only Korean work invited to the event.
The festival will begin on March 21 and runs through March 28.
“We are thrilled to have been invited as the only Korean work in the '2025 Series Mania,' which promotes valuable storytelling worldwide,” Ahn Hye-yeon, a chief producer at Coupang Play, said in a press release.
“Being able to enter an international competition section is a meaningful achievement that proves the vision and competitiveness of what Coupang Play pursues with its original content. We will continue to showcase original content with unique storytelling in the future.”
“Family Matters,” released on Nov. 29, 2024, follows five people who are drawn together as a "family." The story centers around Young-soo, who has a special ability called "brain hacking," enabling her to edit the memories of people. Under Young-soo's lead, they team up to punish the city’s villains, bringing them “hell.”
Directed by twin creators Kim Gok and Kim Sun, and written by Kim Jung-min, the series features actor Bae Doo-na as Young-soo, who is the mother in the family, and Ryoo Seung-bum as father Cheol-hee, alongside Baek Yoon-sik as grandfather Kang-sung, and newcomers Lomon and Lee Soo-hyun respectively playing Ji-hoon and Ji-woo.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
