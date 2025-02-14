Key to success of 'Single's Inferno' is 'honesty,' producers say as show renewed for season 5
Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 17:49
- KIM JI-YE
As skepticism around the authenticity of dating shows lingers, Netflix’s hit program “Single’s Inferno” (2021–) is no exception. Aware of this controversy, producers of season four made a conscious effort to highlight sincerity — not just in the storytelling but also in the selection of contestants who are truly looking for love.
“We understand that contestants enter the show for a variety of reasons, thoughts and emotions,” producer Kim Jae-won said. “However, our primary focus is on romance, and we put significant effort into ensuring that. Starting with the casting stage, we carefully assess each person's sincerity in their search for love.”
The producers' emphasis on the show's sincerity and authenticity led them to “cut out without hesitation” any moments where contestants' sincerity wavers.
The latest season of the franchise, which premiered on Jan. 14, wrapped up on Tuesday.
The show follows single men and women searching for love on a deserted island dubbed “Inferno,” where electronics are not allowed and the cast members have to cook their own meals and find water. Contestants can only leave the island as a couple, earning a night at a luxurious hotel called “Paradise.”
The recent season was produced by Kim Jae-won, who has worked on all four seasons, alongside Kim Jung-hyun and Park Su-ji.
The three producers sat down with reporters at a cafe in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Thursday to talk about the recently concluded season and revealed some behind-the-scenes moments from the show.
Warning: spoilers may be included.
For the show to be seen as sincere and the contestants’ emotions to be authentic, the most important factor is for the contestants to be honest. The producers said this could lead to some setbacks in some cases, as the contestants could sometimes be confused and go back and forth with their emotions.
The producers said that honesty is key and that during this season, the contestants stayed true to themselves.
The producers expressed their gratitude to the contestants for being fully immersed in their situations and sharing their honest feelings, which made the show more appealing.
“I think there’s nothing more appealing than honesty,” producer Kim Jae-won said. “At the moment, being honest might lead to mixed reactions, but in the long run, I think viewers will recognize the sincerity of the contestants and feel that watching this season was time well spent.”
“I believe that even Si-an’s moments of hesitation, which may have seemed indecisive, were actually the most fitting behavior in line with the very essence of ‘Single’s Inferno.’"
During the show, the “bed scene” between Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo in "Paradise" gained significant attention online, surprising many viewers with the close physical contact between the two — an unusual sight in Korean variety shows.
However, it wasn’t just the viewers who were startled. Producer Park, who was on site, also said, “I was quite surprised at first when I was there.”
“Since I was mostly in ‘Paradise,’ that was my first time seeing the two of them together,” Park said. “Not knowing exactly what kind of date they had in ‘Inferno,’ I was surprised by how quickly they got close in ‘Paradise.’”
“But when I later watched the footage in the editing room, I realized they had been steadily building their connection in ‘Inferno.’ So, in the end, I was able to understand it better,” she continued.
The producers also revealed that there was a contestant who wanted to leave during shooting, which was another moment proving that the contestants were fully immersed in the show.
“In the latter part of the show, when Theo saw Si-an's tears, he seemed to lose his way and expressed that he had shown everything he could and felt there was nothing more to do, suggesting he would like to leave,” producer Park said. Jang Theo was one of the male contestants who showed affection toward Si-an.
“But, from our perspective, we felt it would be better for him to give his best until the very end and to keep his heart in it. Although there were moments of hesitation, everything wrapped up well in the end,” said Park.
The latest season garnered global success, having entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for non-English shows. So far, all four seasons have made the list. As a result, the streaming platform announced Thursday that the franchise would release a fifth season, becoming the first Korean Netflix variety show to extend to five seasons.
With the fifth season on the way, the producers showed their enthusiasm to continue the theme of sincerity.
"Just like its previous seasons, for season five, I can confidently promise that we'll have attractive single men and women with visuals that we cannot often see around us,” producer Kim Jae-won said. “As for authenticity, we'll continue to strive to provide even greater satisfaction to viewers, making sure to put in our utmost effort throughout every step of the process as the season goes on.”
