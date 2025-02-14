Asean-Korea Centre holds 17th annual council meeting
The Asean-Korea Centre held the 17th Annual Meeting of the Council at the Westin Josun Hotel in Jung District, Central Seoul, on Thursday.
The meeting evaluated the outcomes of the Asean-Korea Centre's 2024 programs and selected the proposed programs for this year.
The Asean-Korea Centre's council members as well as high-ranking officials from the governments of the 10 Asean member states and Korea attended the meeting.
A dinner reception was also held Thursday for the 150 key partners of the center.
