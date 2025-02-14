 Asean-Korea Centre holds 17th annual council meeting
Asean-Korea Centre holds 17th annual council meeting

Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 18:03
Asean-Korea Centre Secretary General Kim Jea-shin delivers a speech at the 17th Annual Meeting of the Council held Feb. 13 at the Westin Josun Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul. [ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE]

Asean-Korea Centre Secretary General Kim Jea-shin delivers a speech at the 17th Annual Meeting of the Council held Feb. 13 at the Westin Josun Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul. [ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE]

 
The Asean-Korea Centre held the 17th Annual Meeting of the Council at the Westin Josun Hotel in Jung District, Central Seoul, on Thursday. 
 
The meeting evaluated the outcomes of the Asean-Korea Centre's 2024 programs and selected the proposed programs for this year. 
 
The Asean-Korea Centre's council members as well as high-ranking officials from the governments of the 10 Asean member states and Korea attended the meeting. 
 
A dinner reception was also held Thursday for the 150 key partners of the center. 
