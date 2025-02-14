 Ewha Womans University international student donates $75,000 to fund scholarships, university development
Ewha Womans University international student donates $75,000 to fund scholarships, university development

Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 15:00
Zhai Xiangying, right, a student at Ewha Womans University’s Graduate School of International Studies, poses for a photo with university president Lee Hyang-sook during a scholarship donation ceremony held on Feb. 10. [EWHA WOMANS UNIVERSITY]

An international student at Ewha Womans University gave back to her school by donating $75,000 after receiving a scholarship.
 
Zhai Xiangying, who enrolled in the university’s Graduate School of International Studies in 2023, made the donation, the university said Friday.
 
The student decided to donate after receiving a scholarship upon admission. Her contribution will fund scholarships for students and support the university’s development fund.
 
“As a member of Ewha and the Graduate School of International Studies, giving back through donations will be a significant turning point in my life,” said Zhai. “Ewha Womans University helps women around the world grow through education, leveraging its outstanding academic resources. I hope many talented individuals will develop and contribute to society through their education at Ewha.”  
 
A scholarship donation ceremony took place at the university on Monday, attended by university officials, including President Lee Hyang-sook.
 
“As an international student at Ewha Womans University, she has set a wonderful example for many members on and off campus by contributing to Ewha’s vision,” said President Lee. “We will do our best to serve as a support system not only for international students enrolled in the Graduate School of International Studies but also for the many international students who come to Ewha, helping them grow into global talent who will lead the future.”

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
