 SNU team synthesizes evidence of ancient land use for climate predictions
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

SNU team synthesizes evidence of ancient land use for climate predictions

Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 17:20
Jennifer Bates, a Seoul National University professor teaching at the school's Department of Archaeology and Art History [SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

Jennifer Bates, a Seoul National University professor teaching at the school's Department of Archaeology and Art History [SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

 
A research team led by Professor Jennifer Bates from Seoul National University (SNU) conducted a large-scale synthesis of archaeological evidence on human land use in South Asia, aiming to leverage the data for climate change predictions.
 
The team carried out the first large-scale synthesis of archaeological evidence showing how humans used land in South Asia during the Holocene period, which spans from 12,000 to 6,000 years ago, according to Seoul National University on Friday.
 
The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, is led by Jennifer Bates, a professor from the Department of Archaeology and Art History at Seoul National University.
 
The study reveals that activities such as hunting, gathering, fishing and foraging were dominant in South Asia during this period. It also examines how these activities evolved into farming through various strategies, such as domestication, cropping and herding.  
 
The research team hopes the study will improve Anthropogenic Land Cover Change (ALCC) modeling. ALCC models use land cover and land use data to understand how human actions have affected climate change, refining future climate forecasts and informing climate policies.
 
Bates is part of the Past Global Changes LandCover6K working group, which includes researchers from universities in countries such as Korea, India and the United States.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea seoul national university

More in K-campus

SNU team synthesizes evidence of ancient land use for climate predictions

Ewha Womans University international student donates $75,000 to fund scholarships, university development

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] 5 filming locations from Netflix's 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' (no surgery required)

KAIST graduation ceremony to feature international student as speaker for first time ever

Institutions risk losing Glocal University 30 funding if merger deadlines are not met

Related Stories

Flagship national universities to cooperate to solve Korea's challenges

How to begin your business graduate school journey at SNU: tutorial

Hospitals and ESG

SNU president vows action after graduates busted for deepfake pornography

Top universities see record dropouts as medical school interest surges
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)