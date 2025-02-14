[WEEKEND GETAWAY] 5 filming locations from Netflix's 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' (no surgery required)
Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 13:00
-
- KIM DONG-EUN
- [email protected]
Netflix series 'Squid Game' (2021-) has gained worldwide attention once again with the release of its second season, but another binge-worthy challenger has quickly emerged. Netflix's Korean medical drama "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call" has rapidly caught up with its popularity, topping Netflix's Top 10 Non-English Shows list for the week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.
Based on the Naver Webtoon "Trauma Center: Golden Hour" (2019-22) by Hansanleega and Hongbichira, the series follows trauma surgeon Baek Kang-hyuk, played by actor Ju Ji-hoon, and his team at Hankuk National University Hospital, fighting to save lives and revitalize the trauma center.
To accurately capture the emergencies, the drama incorporated multiple sets specifically designed for elaborate surgery scenes. However, some of the major scenes feature real-life backgrounds. For those who are watching or have already finished the series, here are some filming spots you can visit.
Ewha Womans University Medical Center
이대서울병원
Several of the Hankuk National University Hospital scenes were filmed at Ewha Womans University Medical Center in western Seoul. Ewha Womans University, located in Seodaemun District, manages both its medical school and the medical center in Gangseo District, nearly an hour away by public transport. Opened in February 2019, the medical center features a spacious lobby with a modern layout and has been used as the backdrop for several medical dramas, including tvN’s "Hospital Playlist" (2020-21). The exterior shots of Hankuk National University Hospital predominantly feature this center, reinforcing its image as the nation's top medical facility.
Hospitals may not be the most exciting places to visit, but fortunately, the center is near nature-friendly spots, like the Seoul Botanic Park in Gangseo District and Haneul Park in Mapo District.
Seoul Bumin Hospital, also located in Gangseo District, was featured in some scenes during the series, such as the VIP ward and the director’s office.
@eumc_in
260 Gonghang-daero, Gangseo District, western Seoul
(서울 강서구 공항대로 260)
Bestian Hospital
베스티안 병원(오송)
Bestian Hospital in Osong, North Chungcheong, appeared numerous times in the series. Specializing in burn injuries, the hospital also features a helipad, which plays a prominent role in the drama's emergencies. The official poster for the drama, featuring a helicopter in the background, was also shot on the hospital’s helipad. Bestian Hospital has been featured in other dramas as well, including tvN’s "Crash Landing on You" (2019-20). The hospital is just a 10-minute walk from Osong Lake Park and its nearby reservoir, which makes for a nice stop if you visit the neighborhood.
Bestian Hospital wasn’t the only location used for filming helicopter scenes. The Osong Medical Innovation Foundation also appeared in the first episode, where Baek runs across a tennis court to save a patient’s life.
@bestian_hospital
191 Osongsaengmyeong 1-ro Osong-eup, Heungdeok District, Cheongju, North Chungcheong
(충북 청주시 흥덕구 오송읍 오송생명1로 191)
Sungshin Women's University
성신여자대학교
The drama featured a scene in which Baek spoke while standing on the podium during an academic conference hosted by the Korean Society of Surgery, which soon transitions into a scene where he sprints to the trauma center after a code blue is announced. This scene was shot in the auditorium of Sungshin Women's University Woonjung Green Campus in northern Seoul.
Sungshin Women's University has two campuses — the main Soojung Campus, located near Sungshin Women's Univ. Station on subway Line No. 4 in Seongbuk District, and the Woonjung Green Campus near Mia Station on Line No. 4. While the Soojung Campus houses major facilities, including administrative buildings and student dormitories, the Woonjung Green Campus, built in 2011, offers a more nature-friendly backdrop with museums, art galleries and auditoriums surrounded by greenery.
The streets near Sungshin Women’s Univ. Station get crowded with students from other universities, as well as middle and high school students, thanks to its affordable restaurants and shops. Since the station is just five minutes away from Seongbukcheon, a stream that flows through northern Seoul, the campus makes a great stop to visit during the spring.
@sungshin.official
Sungshin Women’s University Soojung Campus: 2, Bomun-ro, 34da-gil, Seongbuk District, northern Seoul
Woonjung Green Campus: 55, Dobong-ro, 76 ga-gil, Gangbuk District, northern Seoul
Inha University
인하대학교
Inha University’s main hall in Yonghyeon-dong, Michuhol District, Incheon, was featured in a scene where the Hankuk National University Hospital’s planning and coordination director, played by Kim Won-hae, is surrounded by reporters in episode seven. The university’s main hall, with its tall pillars, perfectly suits the dramatic atmosphere required for some of the series’ heavier scenes.
An interesting tidbit: the original webtoon author of "Trauma Code: Heroes on Call," Hansanleega, graduated from Inha University’s medical school and worked as an intern at Inha University Hospital, where he gained the medical knowledge that helped shape the webtoon.
@inha_univ
100 Inha-ro, Michuhol District, Incheon
(인천 미추홀구 인하로 100)
Website: https://eng.inha.ac.kr/eng/index.do
M29
페어몬트 앰버서더 서울 M29
The scene where Baek Kang-hyuk meets Choi Jo-eun, the hospital director played by Kim Eui-sung, takes place in a luxurious bar with fancy lighting and well-dressed guests in the background. This high-end location is M29, a rooftop bar on the 29th floor of Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul.
As part of the five-star hotel, cocktail prices start at 27,000 won ($18.60). Located next to the city’s major shopping complex, The Hyundai Seoul, Fairmont Ambassador Seoul offers a relaxing escape with stunning views of the Hangang River. If you are tired of being among the crowd at the shopping center and want a laid-back time in luxury, check out the hotel’s rooftop bar.
@fairmontseoul
108 Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo
(서울 영등포구 여의대로 108 29층)
Operating hours: 5:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. (Last order at midnight)
Phone number: 0507-1483-6300
Website: https://www.fairmont.co.kr/seoul/dining/m29/
BY KIM DONG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)