Be my valentine: Singles search for love at Seoul city blind dating event
Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 19:54 Updated: 14 Feb. 2025, 19:55
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
Eight social media influencers romantically indulged in viewing artworks and demonstrated how strangers could become each other's valentines based on artistic preferences at a mock session of Seoul city's mass blind dating program on Friday.
A Seoul city government's division dedicated to boosting low birthrates has been hosting a mass dating program since last November. The Valentine’s Day occasion marks its second edition, where 100 randomly selected single Seoulites gathered and searched for their potential husbands and wives — or at least boyfriends and girlfriends.
On Friday afternoon, several hours before the 100-person dating event, the Seoul city government gave reporters a sneak peek into its matchmaking program at a venue in Yongsan, central Seoul.
Influencers — four men and four women — dined together, learned about each other and viewed an art exhibit, just like the 100 participants would do in the evening.
While the 100 participants would have four hours to search for love, the shortened mock session, which lasted two hours, showed the potential of the city-run dating program aiming to spark true love.
At the reception, four postcards with prints of art pieces depicting love and romance could be chosen, with the participants then being matched with and dining with those who have similar artistic tastes based on their chosen card.
The four pieces were "The Bolt" (1759-60) by Jean-Honoré Fragonard, "The Kiss" (1897) by Edvard Munch, "Dance in the City" (1883) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir and "The Kiss" (1908) by Gustav Klimt.
“The venue is designed based on the concept that people fall in love at an art museum by destiny while appreciating art pieces,” Kim Chan-yong, who designed the dating program, said.
“The first two art pieces are more about passionate love, while the latter two describe bright and romantic love. And, I believe the participants will pick art piece-embedded postcards based on their preferences.”
Inside the main hall, the printed art pieces were hung up on the ceiling and were also placed on tables. The pictures are intended to guide the participants toward the tables where their potential valentines would be.
While the greeting session was a chance for participants to be matched with those of similar artistic tastes, the second round, dubbed “Eyes On You,” was seemingly more immersive.
The influencers tested how gazing at each other in silence could boost their emotional connection. The experience is inspired by a performance artwork by Marina Abramović titled “The Artist is Present” (2010), where the artist sat down and faced either an empty chair or her visitors without any words.
The four men and four women sat opposite each other and were instructed to stare into the eyes of person in front of them for 10 seconds straight. After 10 seconds, a bell rang, and men rotated seats, while women remained seated in the same spot.
“I felt like I was connecting with the participant in front of me while we stared at each other for 10 seconds,” 27-year-old influencer Kang In-seong said. “I realized that love could spark within 10 seconds.”
In an actual session, 50 men and 50 women will have the chance to stare into each other's eyes.
After experiencing the visual connection, a lunch session followed. Seoul city served the participants a bento box with tteokgalbi (Korean meat patty), grilled salmon and shrimp, egg rolls and steamed broccoli. They also had two beverage selections, either alcoholic or non-alcoholic.
When the participants raised their glasses, awkwardness appeared to dissipate as laughter spread across the table.
Instead of lunch, the 100 evening participants will have dinner — but with the same menu and options. Also, they are expected to play a game titled “Love Bingo” with two themes: romance movie titles and the best dating spots in Seoul.
What came after the dining session was an in-depth talking session. Each pair was given three minutes to discuss their ideas and perspectives on love as well as their personalities. When the three minutes passed, they had to switch partners, just as they did in the gazing session.
The city prepared lists of questions so participants could easily break the ice and get to know each other. The lists included questions like “How do you solve fights with your partner?” and “How do you express your feelings when you have a crush?”
The last session was held in a gallery space decorated with authentic paintings. The participants weren't tied to a single partner — unlike the previous sessions where they were restricted to talking with a single person at one time.
“We thought the so-called alpha males would show off their strength and thrive in this free environment,” Kim said. “We imagined a scene where the male participants would bravely approach the female participants whom were appreciating the paintings.”
The influencers, as a pair, took pictures of each other as if they were real couples on a date at art museums.
“With a concept centering on art, I was able to easily communicate with people who have similar interests to me,” a 39-year-old influencer, surnamed Min, said. She noted that it also helped create “romantic ambience” between the participating people.
In the actual session, the 100 participants will be given opportunities to express their feelings to each other using a so-called Signal Ticket, handing them to the staff or putting them in a post box when they are hopping from one session to another. The staff who collect the tickets will send a text message to those marked as recipients, with a note indicating the sender.
However, the signal tickets are just a part of the process. There is a time when the participants should make their final choices — picking the top three candidates for their boyfriend or girlfriend. If the participants are into one particular person, they can nominate the person three times.
The results will be released at noon on Saturday, approximately 13 hours after the event ends.
Last month, a total of 974 eligible bachelors and 1,382 bachelorettes aged between 25 and 45 signed up for the group blind dating event.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)