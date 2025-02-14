 Gov't extends Filipino domestic caregiver pilot program by one year
Gov't extends Filipino domestic caregiver pilot program by one year

Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 17:21
A Filipino caregiver holds a baby at a home in Seoul on Sept. 3. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Ministry of Employment and Labor announced Friday that the pilot program for Filipino domestic caregivers will be extended by a year.
 
The project began in September last year to address the country’s caregiver shortage and the high cost of child care. It was initially due to conclude next month.
 
There are currently 98 Filipino caregivers registered to work with the program. They earn an average monthly salary of 2.07 million won ($1,400), which varies according to their working hours.
 
The contracts of those who are willing to continue working in the country through the program have also been lengthened by a year.
 
Thus far, only five of the caregivers have said they would like to return to the Philippines.
 
The hourly pay of those who remain with the program will be raised by 2,860 won ($1.86) to 16,800 won under the changes announced on Friday.
 
According to the city government last month, around 180 households in the capital use the service, up from the initial 142. An additional 800 households are on the program’s waiting list.  
 
The Labor Ministry said Friday that it also plans to expand the project from Seoul to the entire country and raise the total number of foreign caregivers enrolled in the program to 1,200.
 
However, other localities have reported little demand for the caregivers.
 
A survey conducted by the Labor Ministry last month showed demand for 952 caregivers in Seoul, while Busan and Sejong each reported fewer than 20.
 
The remaining 14 localities that were surveyed reported no demand.  
 

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
