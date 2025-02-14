Opportunities in the time of high tariffs through Korea-U.S. Industrial Alliance

The world is on edge due to the aggressive trade and economic policies anticipated in the second Trump administration, which is expected to wield tariffs as a key weapon. Following an executive order imposing a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum products, the announcement of reciprocal tariffs is also expected soon. As the world’s sixth-largest exporter, Korea is bracing for a significant blow to its key export sectors, including automobiles, semiconductors and steel. The situation has raised alarm across related industries, with concerns even surfacing about the possibility of renegotiating the Korea-U.S.FTA.



However, a shift in perspective reveals that new doors of opportunity are also opening. Unexpected breakthroughs could emerge in sectors such as defense, including warship construction, as well as nuclear power and solar energy. Lee Hun-jai, former deputy prime minister and former minister of finance, recently advised at an economic roundtable hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) that "it is necessary to establish a strategic cooperative relationship close to an alliance at the corporate level between Korea and the United States." In other words, he called for an "industrial alliance" to complement the existing security alliance.



In this context, a noteworthy development is the recent proposal by Republican lawmakers in the U.S. Congress to allow warship construction in shipyards located in allied nations, including Korea, Japan and NATO member states. Traditionally, the United States has required both civilian and military vessels to be built domestically to protect its shipbuilding industry. However, as China’s maritime dominance poses an increasing threat, Washington has decided to lift these restrictions for warships. Given that the Republican Party holds a majority in both the House and Senate, the amendment stands a strong chance of passing. The significance of this amendment lies in the potential opening of a U.S. warship construction market worth approximately 1.5 trillion won ($1 billion), about 200 vessels, over the next 30 years to allied nations. As of the first quarter of last year, Korea ranked first globally in shipbuilding orders. When then the President-elect Donald Trump spoke with President Yoon Suk Yeol last November, he expressed expectations for Korean firms to contribute to the revival of the U.S. shipbuilding industry. While the initial discussions focused mainly on maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), opportunities are now expanding to include actual ship construction.



In the nuclear power sector, the resolution of the Westinghouse intellectual property (IP) dispute last month has significantly strengthened the Korea-U.S. partnership, to the extent that the term "Korus nuclear alliance" has emerged. The global nuclear power market is expected to reach 1.6 trillion won by 2035. A synergy between U.S. core technologies and components and Korea’s construction and operational expertise would create an unmatched competitive edge. Meanwhile, in the solar energy industry, the U.S. government’s imposition of high tariffs on Chinese silicon wafers used in solar panels last December has raised expectations for Korean companies.



While many fear the "Trump storm," opportunities can be found and leveraged if sought proactively. However, excessive and destructive competition among domestic companies must be avoided in favor of expanding the overall market pie. A lesson should be learned from last November’s Australian frigate project bid, where two Korean shipbuilders engaged in a fierce rivalry, leading to both being eliminated from contention. This underscores the need for the government to play a role as a coordinator to ensure a balanced and strategic approach.



