Today's fortune: Feb. 14, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: PassionateLucky direction: Southeast1936: The heart stays young, no matter the age.1948: Enjoy life with a lighthearted spirit.1960: Balance ambition with self-care.1972: Even with confidence, patience is key.1984: Do not hold back on love, express your feelings.1996: Keep your mind cool and your heart warm.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: East1937: Keep a peaceful detachment from worldly affairs.1949: True generosity is giving without expectation.1961: Do not compare; the grass always seems greener elsewhere.1973: Be fair and avoid favoritism.1985: Take the initiative and don’t wait for others to act.1997: Life is a competition; embrace the challenge.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1938: Today brings a sense of fulfillment.1950: Fortune may smile upon you today.1962: Even small savings will accumulate over time.1974: Success comes from blending skills and collaboration.1986: A promising contract or offer may come your way.1998: Positive energy attracts positive relationships.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1939: You are as young as you feel.1951: Do what brings you happiness.1963: Trust your intuition today.1975: Gains may outweigh losses.1987: Do not postpone what can be done today.1999: Luck may be on your side.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: RobustLove: UnitedLucky direction: Southeast1940: Today, you take center stage.1952: Age is but a mark of wisdom.1964: Effort and destiny align in your favor.1976: Social circles may expand with positive connections.1988: Help will come from both above and below.2000: A shared purpose strengthens unity.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GivingLucky direction: South1941: Prioritize health over wealth.1953: Release attachments to the past.1965: Open your heart to genuine relationships.1977: Hard work may yield moderate success.1989: Seek relationships that foster mutual growth.2001: Today is a time to support others.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: West1942: Health is the greatest wealth.1954: Proceed steadily rather than rushing.1966: Unexpected circumstances may shift your plans.1978: Money matters may weigh on your mind.1990: Expand the vision before seeking profit.2002: A refined and elegant style suits today.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: North1943: Simplicity holds great value.1955: Age does not lessen ambition.1967: Seek quality, not just quantity.1979: Weigh both sides before making decisions.1991: Maintain balance in all interactions.2003: Envy leads nowhere — focus on growth.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: BlissfulLucky direction: North1944: A time of celebration and joy.1956: An awaited answer or event may arrive.1968: Emotional and financial harmony blend well.1980: Luck stands by your side.1992: Time spent with a loved one will be fulfilling.2004: Happiness is found in life’s simple moments.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: RomanticLucky direction: West1945: A day to show kindness and generosity.1957: Love transcends age.1969: Parental love has no end.1981: Work and passion may intertwine.1993: Love and career can flourish together.2005: Love may find you when least expected.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: SocialLucky direction: South1946: A message or meeting could bring insight.1958: Consider a valuable investment or purchase.1970: Change is needed to move forward.1982: Today’s discussions may be intense.1994: Face challenges head-on.2006: A good day to refresh your wardrobe.Wealth: PoorHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictedLucky direction: West1935: Keep essential items within reach.1947: Do not rely solely on memory — write things down.1959: Trust is earned, not given freely.1971: Avoid taking risks today.1983: Guard your secrets carefully.1995: You may feel alone, but you are not.2007: Words have power — choose them wisely.