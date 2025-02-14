 Today's fortune: Feb. 14, 2025
Today's fortune: Feb. 14, 2025

Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 07:00
 
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.  
 
 
Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 (Jan. 17 on the lunar calendar)
 
 
Rat
 
 
Wealth: Moderate 
Health: Stable 
Love: Passionate 
Lucky direction: Southeast
 
1936: The heart stays young, no matter the age.
1948: Enjoy life with a lighthearted spirit.
1960: Balance ambition with self-care.
1972: Even with confidence, patience is key.
1984: Do not hold back on love, express your feelings.
1996: Keep your mind cool and your heart warm.
 
 
Ox
 
 
Wealth: Moderate 
Health: Moderate 
Love: Jealous 
Lucky direction: East
 
1937: Keep a peaceful detachment from worldly affairs.
1949: True generosity is giving without expectation.
1961: Do not compare; the grass always seems greener elsewhere.
1973: Be fair and avoid favoritism.
1985: Take the initiative and don’t wait for others to act.
1997: Life is a competition; embrace the challenge.
 
 
Tiger


 
Wealth: Good 
Health: Strong 
Love: Joyful 
Lucky direction: East
 
1938: Today brings a sense of fulfillment.
1950: Fortune may smile upon you today.
1962: Even small savings will accumulate over time.
1974: Success comes from blending skills and collaboration.
1986: A promising contract or offer may come your way.
1998: Positive energy attracts positive relationships.
 
 
Rabbit


 
Wealth: Good 
Health: Strong 
Love: Joyful 
Lucky direction: South
 
1939: You are as young as you feel.
1951: Do what brings you happiness.
1963: Trust your intuition today.
1975: Gains may outweigh losses.
1987: Do not postpone what can be done today.
1999: Luck may be on your side.
 
 
Dragon
 
 
Wealth: Excellent 
Health: Robust 
Love: United 
Lucky direction: Southeast
 
1940: Today, you take center stage.
1952: Age is but a mark of wisdom.
1964: Effort and destiny align in your favor.
1976: Social circles may expand with positive connections.
1988: Help will come from both above and below.
2000: A shared purpose strengthens unity.
 
 
Snake
 
 
Wealth: Moderate 
Health: Moderate 
Love: Giving 
Lucky direction: South
 
1941: Prioritize health over wealth.
1953: Release attachments to the past.
1965: Open your heart to genuine relationships.
1977: Hard work may yield moderate success.
1989: Seek relationships that foster mutual growth.
2001: Today is a time to support others.
 
 
Horse


 
Wealth: Moderate 
Health: Moderate 
Love: Generous 
Lucky direction: West
 
1942: Health is the greatest wealth.
1954: Proceed steadily rather than rushing.
1966: Unexpected circumstances may shift your plans.
1978: Money matters may weigh on your mind.
1990: Expand the vision before seeking profit.
2002: A refined and elegant style suits today.
 
 
Sheep


 
Wealth: Moderate 
Health: Moderate 
Love: Jealous 
Lucky direction: North
 
1943: Simplicity holds great value.
1955: Age does not lessen ambition.
1967: Seek quality, not just quantity.
1979: Weigh both sides before making decisions.
1991: Maintain balance in all interactions.
2003: Envy leads nowhere — focus on growth.
 
 
Monkey


 
Wealth: Good 
Health: Strong 
Love: Blissful 
Lucky direction: North
 
1944: A time of celebration and joy.
1956: An awaited answer or event may arrive.
1968: Emotional and financial harmony blend well.
1980: Luck stands by your side.
1992: Time spent with a loved one will be fulfilling.
2004: Happiness is found in life’s simple moments.
 
 
Rooster
 
 
Wealth: Good 
Health: Strong 
Love: Romantic 
Lucky direction: West
 
1945: A day to show kindness and generosity.
1957: Love transcends age.
1969: Parental love has no end.
1981: Work and passion may intertwine.
1993: Love and career can flourish together.
2005: Love may find you when least expected.
 
 
Dog


 
Wealth: Moderate 
Health: Moderate 
Love: Social 
Lucky direction: South
 
1946: A message or meeting could bring insight.
1958: Consider a valuable investment or purchase.
1970: Change is needed to move forward.
1982: Today’s discussions may be intense.
1994: Face challenges head-on.
2006: A good day to refresh your wardrobe.
 
 
Pig
 
 
Wealth: Poor 
Health: Cautious 
Love: Conflicted 
Lucky direction: West
 
1935: Keep essential items within reach.
1947: Do not rely solely on memory — write things down.
1959: Trust is earned, not given freely.
1971: Avoid taking risks today.
1983: Guard your secrets carefully.
1995: You may feel alone, but you are not.
2007: Words have power — choose them wisely.
