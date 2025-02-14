 Korea beat China to claim women's curling title, closes Asian Winter Games with 16 gold medals
Korea beat China to claim women's curling title, closes Asian Winter Games with 16 gold medals

Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 16:30
 
The national Korean women's team celebrates after winning the gold medal against China in the women's curling final at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Feb. 14. [NEWS1]

Korea defeated the home team China for the women's curling title at the Asian Winter Games on Friday, grabbing its 16th and final gold medal of the competition.
 
Led by skip Gim Eun-ji, Korea capped its undefeated run with a 7-2 victory over China at Harbin Pingfang District Curling Arena in Harbin.
 

This is Korea's first women's curling gold medal since 2007.
 
Gim's team won all eight round-robin games and beat Kazakhstan 10-2 in the semifinals. Korea then put the icing on the cake with a comfortable victory on Friday.
 
Korea scored the first point in the first end, though it tried to blank the end — leaving zero stones in the house — and retain the hammer for the second end for a chance to score multiple points.
 
But Korea did grab two points in the second end, capitalizing on a series of Chinese miscues to take a 3-0 lead.
 
China grabbed two points in the third end to get to within a point, before Korea regained its two-point lead in the fourth end.
 
Korea then stole another point in the sixth end to go up 5-2, when the Chinese skip Wang Rui couldn't put her final rock into the center of the house despite an open path.
 
Korea built a 7-2 advantage in the seventh end. With her final stone, Wang tried to execute a draw past some Korean rocks and toward the button, but it ended up bumping into a Korean stone en route to the house.
 
China conceded the game before completing the final end.
 
Korea finished with three curling medals in Harbin, having earlier picked up silver medals in the men's and the mixed doubles events.
 
With 16 gold medals, Korea tied its Winter Asiad record set at the 2017 competition in Sapporo, Japan.

