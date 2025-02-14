 Korea grabs three more golds, stays second on Asian Winter Games medals table
Korea grabs three more golds, stays second on Asian Winter Games medals table

Published: 14 Feb. 2025, 10:35
 
Gold medalist Kim Geon-hui of Korea attends the awarding ceremony for men's snowboard halfpipe at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Feb. 13, 2025. [YONHAP]

Korea added three gold medals at the Asian Winter Games on Thursday to lock down second place in the medal race with one day remaining.
 
With gold medals from the men's and women's singles in figure skating, and from the men's snowboard halfpipe Thursday, Korea now has 15 gold medals, one shy of its Winter Asiad record set at the 2017 competition, along with 14 silver medals and 13 bronze medals.
 

The ninth Asian Winter Games will end Friday, with finals in men's and women's hockey, and men's and women's curling scheduled before the closing ceremony.
 
Japan sits in third place with nine gold medals and will not be able to catch Korea in the gold medal count with only four more gold medals left up for grabs.
 
China is safely in first place with 32 gold medals. Korea will look to add to its gold medal total Friday, as both the men's and women's curling teams advanced to the final Thursday.
 
Korea pulled off a historic double in figure skating, as Kim Chae-yeon and then Cha Jun-hwan won gold medals in the women's and men's singles events — a first for the country.
 
Kim and Cha were both in second place after the short program behind Japanese stars, Kaori Sakamoto in the women's event and Yuma Kagiyama for the men, but the Koreans rallied with flawless free skates on Thursday. Sakamoto and Kagiyama, on the other hand, labored through sloppy programs marred by some uncharacteristic mistakes.
 
Kim finished with a personal-best 219.44 points, and Cha won the gold with 281.69 points.

Yonhap
