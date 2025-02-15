Today's fortune: Feb. 15, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: StableHealth: StrongLove: JoyousLucky direction: South1936: Enjoy life’s little victories.1948: Good fortune awaits; doors may open unexpectedly.1960: Prosperity flows like a river; embrace new possibilities.1972: A favorable day for wise spending.1984: Shopping, socializing or indulging in art will be rewarding.1996: Cherish friendships; new bonds may strengthen today.Wealth: StableHealth: StrongLove: HappyLucky direction: West1937: Luck favors you; today feels brighter and lighter.1949: Good news or a pleasant encounter is on the horizon.1961: A celebratory atmosphere surrounds you.1973: The present is a gift to be savored.1985: Love and happiness bloom in unexpected ways.1997: A wish may come true — trust in your luck.Wealth: CautiousHealth: ModerateLove: ConflictedLucky direction: North1938: Be careful; avoid hasty decisions or conflicts.1950: Trust only yourself, for expectation leads to disappointment.1962: A slow approach is better than a misstep.1974: Patience is needed; not every battle is worth fighting.1986: Communication is key — listen before speaking.1998: Choose your company wisely; not everyone is a friend.Wealth: StableHealth: BalancedLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1939: Enjoy small comforts; peace is found in simplicity.1951: The best investment today is in yourself.1963: Balance tradition with modern thinking.1975: Approach problems with wisdom, not haste.1987: Practical choices today will bring success tomorrow.1999: A thoughtful conversation can open new doors.Wealth: ProsperousHealth: StrongLove: HarmoniousLucky direction: South1940: A surprise may bring joy; embrace the unexpected.1952: Small changes lead to great success — stay alert.1964: A wonderful day for socializing or connecting with loved ones.1976: You are in sync with the universe, so move forward boldly.1988: Your charm is magnetic; use it to your advantage.2000: A meeting or event today may bring good fortune.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: UnitedLucky direction: South1941: The bonds of family and friendship will be strengthened.1953: Surround yourself with those who bring you joy.1965: Your wisdom is valuable — share it with someone in need.1977: Today favors teamwork; unite and conquer.1989: New opportunities arise from unexpected places.2001: A harmonious day — your heart and mind align.Wealth: StableHealth: BalancedLove: EnviousLucky direction: East1942: Stay neutral in conflicts; balance is key.1954: Be cautious of favoritism — treat everyone equally.1966: Keep your emotions in check and avoid overreacting.1978: Someone may test your patience; respond wisely.1990: A second glance may reveal a hidden truth.2002: Resist comparisons, for your path is uniquely yours.Wealth: StableHealth: StrongLove: HappyLucky direction: West1943: A surprise gift or small joy awaits.1955: Family bonds deepen through quality time.1967: A productive and fulfilling day lies ahead.1979: Creativity flows effortlessly, so act on inspiration.1991: Travel or exploration may yield new perspectives.2003: The world smiles upon you today.Wealth: CautiousHealth: ModerateLove: UncertainLucky direction: West1944: Not everything is as it seems, so tread carefully.1956: Expectation leads to disappointment; go with the flow.1968: An unexpected event may challenge your patience.1980: Observe before you act, for strategy wins today.1992: Be wary of sweet words; sincerity is rare.2004: Think twice before making a commitment.Wealth: CautiousHealth: ModerateLove: PassionateLucky direction: Northeast1945: Take care of your body and do not overexert yourself.1957: Rest and reflection will bring clarity.1969: Speak softly and carry wisdom, for words have weight.1981: Trust your instincts; do not rush decisions.1993: A hidden truth may be revealed — stay observant.2005: Focus on self-care and prioritize your inner peace.Wealth: StableHealth: StrongLove: HappyLucky direction: East1946: New possibilities bring fresh excitement.1958: You may receive a gift or unexpected kindness.1970: A peaceful and rewarding day awaits.1982: Your presence will brighten someone's day.1994: A lucky break or unexpected fortune may come.2006: A simple joy will make today memorable.Wealth: StableHealth: StrongLove: JoyousLucky direction: South1935: Life is abundant; appreciate its richness.1947: Harmony in relationships makes the day smooth.1959: Your efforts bring satisfying rewards.1971: Be open to adventure, for today holds possibilities.1983: Prosperity smiles upon you.1995: A moment of happiness makes everything worthwhile.2007: A small victory brings great satisfaction.