Today's fortune: Feb. 15, 2025
Published: 15 Feb. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 (Jan. 18 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Stable
Health: Strong
Love: Joyous
Lucky direction: South
1936: Enjoy life’s little victories.
1948: Good fortune awaits; doors may open unexpectedly.
1960: Prosperity flows like a river; embrace new possibilities.
1972: A favorable day for wise spending.
1984: Shopping, socializing or indulging in art will be rewarding.
1996: Cherish friendships; new bonds may strengthen today.
Ox
Wealth: Stable
Health: Strong
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: West
1937: Luck favors you; today feels brighter and lighter.
1949: Good news or a pleasant encounter is on the horizon.
1961: A celebratory atmosphere surrounds you.
1973: The present is a gift to be savored.
1985: Love and happiness bloom in unexpected ways.
1997: A wish may come true — trust in your luck.
Tiger
Wealth: Cautious
Health: Moderate
Love: Conflicted
Lucky direction: North
1938: Be careful; avoid hasty decisions or conflicts.
1950: Trust only yourself, for expectation leads to disappointment.
1962: A slow approach is better than a misstep.
1974: Patience is needed; not every battle is worth fighting.
1986: Communication is key — listen before speaking.
1998: Choose your company wisely; not everyone is a friend.
Rabbit
Wealth: Stable
Health: Balanced
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: North
1939: Enjoy small comforts; peace is found in simplicity.
1951: The best investment today is in yourself.
1963: Balance tradition with modern thinking.
1975: Approach problems with wisdom, not haste.
1987: Practical choices today will bring success tomorrow.
1999: A thoughtful conversation can open new doors.
Dragon
Wealth: Prosperous
Health: Strong
Love: Harmonious
Lucky direction: South
1940: A surprise may bring joy; embrace the unexpected.
1952: Small changes lead to great success — stay alert.
1964: A wonderful day for socializing or connecting with loved ones.
1976: You are in sync with the universe, so move forward boldly.
1988: Your charm is magnetic; use it to your advantage.
2000: A meeting or event today may bring good fortune.
Snake
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: United
Lucky direction: South
1941: The bonds of family and friendship will be strengthened.
1953: Surround yourself with those who bring you joy.
1965: Your wisdom is valuable — share it with someone in need.
1977: Today favors teamwork; unite and conquer.
1989: New opportunities arise from unexpected places.
2001: A harmonious day — your heart and mind align.
Horse
Wealth: Stable
Health: Balanced
Love: Envious
Lucky direction: East
1942: Stay neutral in conflicts; balance is key.
1954: Be cautious of favoritism — treat everyone equally.
1966: Keep your emotions in check and avoid overreacting.
1978: Someone may test your patience; respond wisely.
1990: A second glance may reveal a hidden truth.
2002: Resist comparisons, for your path is uniquely yours.
Sheep
Wealth: Stable
Health: Strong
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: West
1943: A surprise gift or small joy awaits.
1955: Family bonds deepen through quality time.
1967: A productive and fulfilling day lies ahead.
1979: Creativity flows effortlessly, so act on inspiration.
1991: Travel or exploration may yield new perspectives.
2003: The world smiles upon you today.
Monkey
Wealth: Cautious
Health: Moderate
Love: Uncertain
Lucky direction: West
1944: Not everything is as it seems, so tread carefully.
1956: Expectation leads to disappointment; go with the flow.
1968: An unexpected event may challenge your patience.
1980: Observe before you act, for strategy wins today.
1992: Be wary of sweet words; sincerity is rare.
2004: Think twice before making a commitment.
Rooster
Wealth: Cautious
Health: Moderate
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: Northeast
1945: Take care of your body and do not overexert yourself.
1957: Rest and reflection will bring clarity.
1969: Speak softly and carry wisdom, for words have weight.
1981: Trust your instincts; do not rush decisions.
1993: A hidden truth may be revealed — stay observant.
2005: Focus on self-care and prioritize your inner peace.
Dog
Wealth: Stable
Health: Strong
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: East
1946: New possibilities bring fresh excitement.
1958: You may receive a gift or unexpected kindness.
1970: A peaceful and rewarding day awaits.
1982: Your presence will brighten someone's day.
1994: A lucky break or unexpected fortune may come.
2006: A simple joy will make today memorable.
Pig
Wealth: Stable
Health: Strong
Love: Joyous
Lucky direction: South
1935: Life is abundant; appreciate its richness.
1947: Harmony in relationships makes the day smooth.
1959: Your efforts bring satisfying rewards.
1971: Be open to adventure, for today holds possibilities.
1983: Prosperity smiles upon you.
1995: A moment of happiness makes everything worthwhile.
2007: A small victory brings great satisfaction.
