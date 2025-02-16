Hyundai's Santa Fe awarded Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year
Published: 16 Feb. 2025, 15:29
- KIM JU-YEON
Hyundai Motor’s family SUV Santa Fe was awarded Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) for the 2025 Canadian Car of the Year (CCOTY) awards.
The Korean automaker’s Ioniq 5 N, meanwhile, was selected Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year, touted for its 641 horsepower and “sporty, gearbox-like N Shift feature” by the judges. The regular Ioniq 5 had previously been awarded Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year and EV of the Year.
The winners were announced during the opening ceremonies of the Canadian International AutoShow on Thursday.
The Santa Fe received positive feedback for its interior ergonomics and infotainment system, AJAC President Evan Williams said, according to Hyundai Motor’s press release Sunday.
The AJAC jurors especially enjoyed the Ioniq 5 N's high-functioning specialized elements which proved that an "EV can be fun," Williams added.
The two major honors prove the cars’ commercial success in the Canadian market, a Hyundai Motor spokesperson said, and added that the firm will “continue to develop innovative and quality vehicles to strengthen our presence not just in Canada, but also in other global markets.”
The CCOTY awards have been presented since 1968 by AJAC. A total of 47 jurors — including journalists, photographers and corporate members with a focus in the automobile and Canadian automotive industry — vote for the winners each year.
The 2025 Canadian Car of the Year was awarded to the Honda Civic. It is the second time the automobile — also Canada’s biggest-selling car — won the prize, after 2022.
