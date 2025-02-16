Olive Young's growth focus of Harvard Business School case study

Korean delegation to visit White House to discuss cooperation in face of tariffs

Scam on the Gram: Direct overseas purchase complaints rise as social media drives traffic

Hanwha Robotics goes Joël Robot-uchon with cooking at rest stop food courts

Olive Young prepares to open U.S. stores through new Los Angeles subsidiary

Seongsu Station to feature CJ Olive Young in name rebrand

Olive Young's online store proves popular overseas

Anti-Starbucks law to be implemented from next April

CJ Olive Young takes first steps to an IPO