Felix of Stray Kids breaks bone in car accident after meet and greet
Published: 16 Feb. 2025, 14:09
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Felix of boy band Stray Kids broke a bone in a traffic accident on Saturday night and will be taking time off from his activities, his agency JYP Entertainment said Sunday.
The car Felix was in collided with a shuttle bus within the Inspire Resorts complex in Yeongjong Island, Incheon, after the group's meet and greet had ended at the Inspire Arena, according to the agency.
The car was driving slowly from the Inspire Arena parking lot to the main lobby area when the car's rear left side collided with the shuttle bus.
"The accident itself was minor, but at the moment of the crash, Felix struck an armrest with his weight on his arm, resulting in the fracture," JYP Entertainment said on the boy band's official social media account post.
"He was examined thoroughly at a nearby hospital and was told to get plenty of rest and medical treatment."
Felix will sit out Sunday's meet and greet event as a result. Stray Kids has been holding meet and greet events since Friday, which was set to end with a third session on Sunday.
"Felix is currently focusing on getting better," the agency said. "We ask for fans' generous understanding."
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)