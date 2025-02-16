Asean-Korea Centre council directors meet in Seoul
Published: 16 Feb. 2025, 17:20
-
- MICHAEL LEE
- [email protected]
Kim Jae-shin, secretary general of the Asean-Korea Centre, stands in the middle of a group photo while holding hands with the organization's council directors at a dinner reception held at the Westin Josun Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 13.
The reception was also attended by Kang In-sun, second vice foreign minister of Korea, and Chung Byung-won, deputy minister for political affairs.
The meeting brought together Council members, comprising high-ranking officials from the governments of the 10 Asean member states and Korea, to evaluate the outcomes of the group's projects in 2024 and approve programs proposed for 2025.
