 Asean-Korea Centre council directors meet in Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 16 Feb. 2025, 17:20
Kim Jae-shin, secretary general of the Asean-Korea Centre, stands in the middle of a group photo while holding hands with the organization's council directors at a dinner reception held at the Westin Josun Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 13. Kang In-sun, second vice foreign minister of Korea, stands next to Kim, while Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Chung Byung-won stands fifth from right. [ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE]

The reception was also attended by Kang In-sun, second vice foreign minister of Korea, and Chung Byung-won, deputy minister for political affairs.
 
The meeting brought together Council members, comprising high-ranking officials from the governments of the 10 Asean member states and Korea, to evaluate the outcomes of the group's projects in 2024 and approve programs proposed for 2025.
 

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea ASEAN

