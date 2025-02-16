 Korea, Japan hold joint lighting event for 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties
Published: 16 Feb. 2025, 13:30
N Seoul Tower in Seoul, left, and Tokyo Tower in Japan's capital, displaying blue and red, respectively on Feb. 15, showing colors symbolizing Korea and Japan's national flags [YONHAP]

Korea and Japan held a joint lighting ceremony Saturday in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the normalization of their diplomatic relations this year, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said.
 
N Seoul Tower and Tokyo Tower, iconic landmarks located in the two nations' capitals, were lit up at the same time in the evening, an event meant to look back on the path of their friendship and cooperation, and move toward a new future.
 

The event was part of Seoul and Tokyo's efforts to hold celebrative projects this year to mark the 60th anniversary of the 1965 signing of the bilateral treaty that normalized their diplomatic ties following Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule. 
 
The upper section of the exterior of N Seoul Tower, turning on at 6:30 p.m., was alternately lit up in blue and red — colors symbolizing the national flags of Korea and Japan. The lower section of the tower was illuminated with the image of the logo marking the 60th anniversary.
 
"With lights symbolizing the 60th anniversary brightly shining on central Seoul, I hope that Korea and Japan will hold their hands to picture a better future together," First Vice Minister Kim Hong-kyun said at the lighting ceremony.
 
Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima said the two nations have made deep strides in various areas despite many challenges, voicing hope that the two nations will continue to make efforts for friendship and trust.
 
Meanwhile, the English-language phrase "Japan Korea" was lit up on Tokyo Tower, and Tokyo's landmark was also illuminated in white, red and blue — colors used in the two countries' national flags.
 
"I hope this year will be a time when the two nations build the relationship that does not sway nor back away after looking back on 60 years of history, and also lay forth a blueprint full of hopes for the future generation of both countries," Korean Ambassador to Japan Park Cheol-hee said at the lighting ceremony.
 
