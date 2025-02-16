Rubio reaffirms alliance with Seoul, Pyongyang's denuclearization in Munich
Published: 16 Feb. 2025, 17:47
-
- MICHAEL LEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed Washington's commitment to its alliance with Seoul and the "complete denuclearization" of Pyongyang in his meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany over the weekend.
During his first in-person talks with Cho since taking office, Rubio also “reiterated his confidence” in South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok and the strength of the two countries’ alliance, according to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
U.S. President Donald Trump himself has yet to publicly mention Choi, who is South Korea’s second interim leader since President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached in mid-December over his short-lived imposition of martial law. Trump has also yet to call Choi since taking office.
According to Bruce, Rubio “reaffirmed America’s commitment to the complete denuclearization of the DPRK while expressing the Trump administration’s openness to dialogue,” referring to the North by the acronym for its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Trump alarmed Seoul by describing Pyongyang as a “nuclear power” on Jan. 20, which some interpreted as a sign of his willingness to tacitly recognize the regime’s possession of nuclear weapons.
However, he later reiterated the U.S. commitment to the “complete denuclearization of North Korea” at a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Washington on Feb. 7.
During his talks with Cho, Rubio also expressed his commitment to the “enduring defense and economic ties” between Seoul and Washington and said he would welcome cooperation between the allies in the shipbuilding, semiconductor and energy sectors.
Both also shared their countries’ concerns over tensions in the South China Sea, where Beijing has adopted an increasingly assertive posture regarding Taiwan and its territorial claims.
Earlier in the day, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a press release that Cho and Rubio had “agreed to closely cooperate while formulating and implementing North Korea policies in the future” and “continue monitoring” military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.
Cho also called for a “mutually beneficial resolution” of potential trade issues between the allies.
Policymakers in Seoul have been concerned that Trump’s proposed tariffs on steel imports, as well as on cars and semiconductor chips, could impact South Korean manufacturers.
In response, Rubio said he would relay Seoul’s position to Washington.
Cho and Rubio also held trilateral talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya later the same day.
The three diplomats reiterated their countries’ “resolute” commitment to the “complete denuclearization” of North Korea and also criticized Pyongyang’s “systematic, widespread and gross” human rights abuses in a joint statement.
They also warned the North against committing militarily provocative acts and vowed to enforce international sanctions against the regime.
Rubio promised that Washington’s “ironclad” security commitments to South Korea and Japan would be backed by its “unmatched military strength, including its nuclear capabilities.”
The three countries’ call for the North’s abandonment of nuclear weapons was echoed by the top diplomats of the Group of 7 countries, who called on Pyongyang’s “complete, verifiable and irreversible” denuclearization during their own meeting on the sidelines of the Munich conference.
BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)