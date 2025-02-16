North Korea's Kim attends groundbreaking ceremony for offshore fish farm, urges regional economic development: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the country's second offshore fish farm in the east coastal city of Rakwon and called for regional development to achieve regional economic self-reliance, state media reported Saturday.Kim attended the ceremony for the Rakwon County Offshore Farm on Friday, after he ordered the construction of the farm last year, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.The North's leader said offshore farming will open a new era for the fishing industry, and the offshore farm will be suited to the regional characteristics to guarantee the development of the regional economy.Kim said the second modern offshore base would be started under the policy on effectively developing and utilizing the regional natural and economic resources, according to the KCNA."It would become a symbol of the validity and prospect of the regional development policy pursued by the party, a model symbolizing the future change of Rakwon County and a brilliant page will be recorded in the history of the county," he said.Late last year, Kim Jong-un also visited the Sinpho City Offshore Farm, the country's first offshore fish farm, in the east coastal city of Sinpo, as he highlighted his efforts to push ahead with regional development policy.Yonhap