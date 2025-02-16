Dueling mass rallies held in Seoul and Gwangju as Yoon impeachment trial nears conclusion
Published: 16 Feb. 2025, 17:42 Updated: 16 Feb. 2025, 19:03
The Gwanghwamun area in central Seoul was filled over the weekend with dueling rallies for and against President Yoon Suk Yeol’s removal from office ahead of the final hearings of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court.
Firebrand pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon of Sarang Jeil Church, who has been criticized as a “disgrace” by other Christians in favor of Yoon’s removal, led the main rally against the president’s impeachment.
The far-right Liberty Unification Party, for whom Jeon serves as an adviser, held an anti-impeachment rally at 1 p.m. on Saturday near Donghwa Duty Free shop in Jongno District, central Seoul. Police estimated approximately 35,000 people attended the rally.
“The people’s right to resistance stands above the Constitution,” said Jeon. “The National Election Commission should be completely dismantled, and pastors and monks in each region should oversee elections instead.”
Son Sang-dae, 65, who ran as one of the Liberty Unification Party’s candidates for National Assembly seats filled by party-list proportional representation in the most recent general election held in April 2024, urged his party’s supporters to support efforts to prevent Yoon’s removal from office, promising to gift “ribbons made of gold to the most loyal party members.”
Protesters who showed up for the party’s pro-Yoon rally expressed concerns regarding the country’s future should the Constitutional Court uphold the president’s impeachment.
“I am worried that communist sympathizers will take control of our country,” said a 62-year-old rally participant surnamed Nam.
Individuals wearing orange vests were seen at the rally urging passersby to join the Liberty Unification Party and collecting donations in support of Yoon with offering bags used in churches.
Rally organizers guided a group of young people in their 20s and 30s to fill the front rows. About 20 young adults occupied the front two rows until the rally ended.
A separate rally by the conservative Christian organization Save Korea in Yeouido, western Seoul, was attended by approximately 2,000 people, according to an unofficial police estimate.
Just 600 meters from Jeon’s rally in Gwanghwamun, approximately 15,000 people participated in a pro-impeachment rally organized by an organization calling for Yoon’s resignation from office, according to police.
Beginning at 6:20 p.m., the pro-impeachment protesters marched from Gwanghwamun to Myeong-dong for about an hour and a half, chanting slogans such as “Depose Yoon Suk Yeol.”
Some speakers at the pro-impeachment rally criticized Jeon.
“Pastor Jeon visited an insurrection leader on Christmas to offer him comfort,” said a pastor surnamed Kim from Goyang, Gyeonggi. “I am ashamed to call myself a pastor because of him. I hope the Korean church, which has become captive to money and power, can be restored.”
Attendees responded with “Hallelujah.”
“Jeon is someone I cannot recognize in good conscience as a pastor,” said Lim Jong-ho, a 67-year-old self-employed participant. “He pretends to be a [Christian] leader while spreading conspiracy theories.”
The country’s leading political groups also held weekend rallies regarding Yoon’s impeachment.
According to police, approximately 10,000 people participated in a march organized by the conservative People Power Party’s (PPP) anti-impeachment committee from the Seoul Western District Court to the Constitutional Court. This was the first outdoor protest held under the party’s name since President Yoon’s impeachment.
Former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong, former lawmaker Kim Seon-dong and PPP Rep. Park Dae-chul participated in the march.
PPP officials also held a protest outside the National Assembly to raise concerns about the legality of Yoon’s arrest and the impartiality of the Constitutional Court.
Others raised unsubstantiated doubts about the fairness of the country’s elections.
Hong In-jung, head of the PPP’s Eunpyeong-A district committee, questioned how Won lost his parliamentary race against liberal Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung in the last general election.
“That is why the president wants the election commission to be inspected,” said Hong.
Go Ki-chul, head of the party’s Seogwipo district committee, also urged the party to “talk about election fraud.”
The so-called “Election Fraud and Corruption Prevention Corps,” an organization formerly led by former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, also joined the march.
The historic site of the May 18 Democratic Uprising in Gwangju was also filled with crowds demonstrating for and against President Yoon’s impeachment on Saturday.
Save Korea held a so-called national emergency prayer rally on Geumnam-ro, a central road located in Dong District, eastern Gwangju, on Saturday.
Participants waved South Korean and American flags as they chanted slogans against Yoon’s impeachment and denouncing the DP. Many waved signs that read “Release the President” and “Investigate Election Fraud.”
“In 1980, when I was in fifth grade, the citizens of Gwangju gathered here on Geumnam-ro, shedding blood and sacrificing themselves for democracy against dictatorship,” said Jeon Yu-Kwan, a Korean history lecturer who uses the professional name Jeon Han-gil.
“We are here today not to fuel conflict and division but to promote harmony and unity,” said Jeon. “Let’s work to ensure that a free Republic of Korea endures for future generations.”
Save Korea, headed by the Segero Church of Busan, was mentioned by Pastor Jeon as a potential partner for the Liberty Unification Party should it hold a rally on the March 1 holiday.
The same day, a local Gwangju civic group calling for Yoon’s resignation held its 14th rally on Geumnam-ro. Police estimated approximately 10,000 people were present as of 4:30 p.m.
Participants shouted slogans such as “Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol” and “Far-right forces, step down” throughout the rally.
LEE CHAH-KYU, OH SO-YEONG, KIM EUN-BIN, KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
