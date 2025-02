Actor Kim Sae-ron found dead at home on Sunday

If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191. The Seoul Foreign Resident Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2229-4900 to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

Actor Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her home in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, police said Sunday.She was 24 years old.A friend of Kim discovered her body at her house after the actress failed to appear at a scheduled meeting and called Seoul Seongdong Police Precinct at 4:54 p.m.Police found no evidence of a break-in or other wrongdoing but are still "looking into details," according to media reports.BY YOON SO-YEON [ [email protected]