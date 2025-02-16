 Actor Kim Sae-ron found dead at home on Sunday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Actor Kim Sae-ron found dead at home on Sunday

Published: 16 Feb. 2025, 21:05 Updated: 16 Feb. 2025, 22:06
Actor Kim Sae-ron at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on April 5, 2023 [YONHAP]

Actor Kim Sae-ron at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on April 5, 2023 [YONHAP]

 
Actor Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her home in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, police said Sunday.
 
She was 24 years old.
 

Related Article

 
A friend of Kim discovered her body at her house after the actress failed to appear at a scheduled meeting and called Seoul Seongdong Police Precinct at 4:54 p.m.
 
Police found no evidence of a break-in or other wrongdoing but are still "looking into details," according to media reports.
 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191. The Seoul Foreign Resident Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2229-4900 to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Kim Sae-ron

More in Social Affairs

Kim Sae-ron was getting ready to make comeback with new name and film, says acquaintance

Actor Kim Sae-ron found dead at home on Sunday

Visibility nil

Dueling mass rallies held in Seoul and Gwangju as Yoon impeachment trial nears conclusion

Coast Guard finds two suspected victims of fishing boat fire

Related Stories

Kim Sae-ron was getting ready to make comeback with new name and film, says acquaintance

Kim Sae-ron to 'take full responsibility' for drunk driving accident

Actor Kim Sae-ron under investigation for drunk driving

Actor Kim Sae-ron withdraws from play due to health issues

Actor Kim Sae-ron fined 20 million won for driving under the influence
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)