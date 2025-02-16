Joint investigation launched into deadly fire at hotel construction site in Busan
Published: 16 Feb. 2025, 16:30
- CHO JUNG-WOO
Authorities on Sunday launched a joint investigation into the fire that killed six workers at a construction site for a luxury hotel in the port city of Busan.
The fire broke out at around 10:51 a.m. on Friday at the construction site of Banyan Tree Haeundae Busan, which was scheduled to open in May. According to the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters and other agencies, 27 others suffered injuries, such as from smoke inhalation.
Firefighters fully extinguished the blaze after about eight hours, at around 6:53 p.m.
In a statement on Friday, Banyan Tree said the hotel is owned by a Korean developer and was set to be managed by Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts upon completion. The construction on the 41,270 square meter (10 acre) site in Gijang County, Busan, began in April 2022, jointly led by Samjung Enterprise and Samjung E&C, both based in the port city.
The investigation, conducted by multiple agencies including the Busan Metropolitan Police, fire authorities and the National Forensic Service, found the fire started near the pipes in the "plumbing terminal room," a space used for pipe maintenance and repairs.
The room is on the ground floor of one of the three buildings under construction — the same building where the six workers were found in cardiac arrest. Police previously said a witness who reported the fire had seen it break out near that room. At the time of the fire, 841 workers from around 40 subcontractors were reportedly at the site.
Authorities confirmed the fire’s point of origin but said further inspections, including determining its cause, would be conducted as the investigation continues.
Police have collected workers’ belongings, including phones and helmets, and are reviewing them as part of the probe. Autopsies for the six victims are scheduled for Monday.
Bereaved families criticized the construction company for inadequate safety management.
"A colleague of my husband said construction was rushed ahead of the hotel’s May opening and safety measures were not properly enforced," the wife of a 64-year-old worker who died in the fire told the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, on Saturday.
"Samjung Enterprise did not prioritize safety, and subcontracted workers were concerned about it," she added.
According to the victim’s wife, another fire had previously occurred at the site and illegal practices were committed, including improper cargo storage.
The Busan Regional Employment and Labor Office said it is investigating whether the companies involved violated the Serious Accident Punishment Act.
Under the act, company owners, managers and corporations can be charged if they fail to properly implement safety practices and procedures and a casualty results from the negligence. The act applies to businesses with 50 or more employees. Those found to have violated the act can be jailed for a year or more or fined up to 1 billion won ($690,000).
