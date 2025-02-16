Kim Sae-ron was getting ready to make comeback with new name and film, says acquaintance
Published: 16 Feb. 2025, 23:53
KIM JI-YE
Actor Kim Sae-ron, who was found dead on Sunday, was working on a comeback by shooting a new film, according to an interview with the late actor's acquaintance.
Kim’s sudden death was something “we never imagined would happen,” according to Kim’s acquaintance, who spoke to local media Osen on Sunday evening.
“She said she’d make money acting again after making a comeback with the film ‘Guitar Man,’” the acquaintance told Osen.
The acquaintance last met Kim in the latter half of last year.
The actor also recently changed her name to Kim Ah-im, according to the acquaintance.
“She was preparing to open a cafe, while also getting ready to return to the entertainment industry,” they said. “I still can’t believe it.”
The acquaintance added that the actor was also planning to move. “There were no signs at all, and I told her to call me if things got tough,” they said.
The late actor finished filming the movie in November, with the work currently in post-production, according to a report by Edaily.
“Guitar Man” follows a genius guitarist joining an underground band called Volcano. The release date of the film has yet to be decided.
Kim was found dead at the age of 24 in her home in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on Sunday.
A friend of Kim discovered her body at her house after the actress failed to appear at a scheduled meeting and called Seoul Seongdong Police Precinct at 4:54 p.m.
Police found no evidence of a break-in or other wrongdoing but are still "looking into details," according to media reports.
The actor debuted in 2009 and had been living a low-profile life after she was caught driving under the influence in May 2022. She damaged several lampposts and guardrails in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, and was fined 20 million won ($13,800) in April 2023.
She tried to make a comeback with the play “Dongchimi” last year, but withdrew due to health issues.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191. The Seoul Foreign Resident Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2229-4900 to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
