 Korean national released safely after being kidnapped in Philippines: Seoul
Published: 16 Feb. 2025, 13:33
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jongno District, central Seoul [YONHAP]

A Korean national has been released safely after being kidnapped from his home in the Philippines early this week, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Saturday.
 
The kidnapping occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday in Clark, north of Manila, when a group of about 10 people showed up at the victim's house, posing as officials from the investigative and immigration agencies.
 

The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said the Korean national was safely taken into custody by the Philippine police early Saturday and is now under their protection. The released man is reported to be in good health.
 
The kidnappers made multiple ransom calls to the family, a diplomatic source said, declining to elaborate citing privacy concerns.
 
The ministry and the Korean Embassy in the Philippines had worked with local law enforcement for a swift release of the national and provided consular assistance to the family members.
 
Yonhap
