Visibility nil
Published: 16 Feb. 2025, 17:49
People on a rooftop in Jongno District, central Seoul, gaze upon buildings shrouded in smog on the morning of Feb. 16, when ultrafine dust enveloped most of the nation in a gray haze. The Korea Meteorological Administration said ultrafine dust levels will gradually drop into the night, starting with the Seoul metropolitan area.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)